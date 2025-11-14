UNDP and the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan Hold the Second Day of the International Startup Forum 2025 in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, 14 November 2025 – Building on the first day of discussions held within the TurkmenTel 2025 Conference on 13 November, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan continued the International Startup Forum on 14 November 2025 at the “Ish Nokady” co-working Center in Ashgabat.

The event brought together entrepreneurs, innovators, mentors, international experts, and regional partners to strengthen Turkmenistan’s startup ecosystem and foster collaboration across Central Asia.

The 2nd day Forum featured a dynamic agenda, including a Startup Showcase, a high-energy Pitch Session, and an evening networking event. Startups from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan had the opportunity to present their ideas, receive expert feedback, and engage in dynamic knowledge exchange. The sessions highlighted the creativity, technical expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit of Central Asian startups- showcasing solutions with strong potential to advance digital innovation and drive sustainable growth across the region.

A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion on “Opportunities for Regional Cooperation in Developing the Startup Ecosystem in Central Asia,” moderated by UNDP and featuring insights from representatives of High Technology Park (Kyrgyzstan), IT Park Uzbekistan, Accelerate Prosperity (Kyrgyzstan), the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, and Arassa Nusga Company (Turkmenistan).

“This Forum goes beyond discussing the evolving world of digital technologies – it is a celebration of the diversity of ideas, perspectives, and experiences that each participant brings. It offers a unique opportunity to strengthen public-private collaboration, share best practices, and build lasting partnerships in ICT and digital innovation,” said Mr. Tomica Paovic, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, in his opening remarks on the second day of the Forum at the “Ish Nokady” co-working center. “Together, we are laying the foundation for a dynamic and inclusive startup ecosystem in Central Asia – one that is not only sustainable but truly transformative. The innovative solutions presented here have the potential to forge stronger partnerships and drive meaningful change across the region’s digital landscape.”

The Startup Pitch Session was evaluated by a distinguished panel of regional experts, including senior investment managers, startup founders, and business development leaders from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The jury recognized the most outstanding participants in the categories of Best Innovative Solution and Best Presentation/Pitching Style, awarding certificates and prizes to the winners.

“The International Startup Forum 2025 has truly showcased Turkmenistan’s entrepreneurial talent and its growing leadership in the national digital economy. It highlights how innovation can drive inclusive economic growth, accelerate digital transformation, and create meaningful opportunities for youth across the country and the region,” – said Yagmyrguly Garovov, Director of “Digital Solution IT platform” Company in Turkmenistan.

The International Startup Forum marks a significant milestone in UNDP’s strategic support to Turkmenistan’s digital transformation journey. Through initiatives like this, UNDP partners with the country to drive sustainable development, promote digital innovation, strengthen the startup and business ecosystem, and empower youth to actively contribute to a future-ready, inclusive economy. ///nCa, 14 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)