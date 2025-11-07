On 7 November 2025, the 24th meeting of the Turkmenistan-European Union Joint Committee was held in Ashgabat. The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy B.Yalakov. The delegation of the European Union was headed by Audrone Percauskene, Deputy Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the European External Action Service.

The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, as well as employees of the European Union units responsible for trade, transport, energy, green economy, education and humanitarian cooperation.

The meeting began with welcoming remarks by representatives of the EU and Turkmenistan, after which the agenda was approved.

The agenda of the meeting included discussion of the macroeconomic situation in Turkmenistan and the European Union, the development of trade cooperation, including support for Turkmenistan’s accession to the WTO, modernization of transport infrastructure and digitalization, cooperation in the field of energy and environmental protection, as well as humanitarian and educational projects. Issues of regional cooperation in the Central Asia–European Union format were discussed separately.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, including the development of competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises and the expansion of mutual trade.

Special attention was paid to the issues of transport connectivity. Projects in the field of transport and the implementation of the e-CMR electronic consignment note system within the framework of the EU Global Gateway initiative were considered. The importance of developing digital solutions and logistics corridors was noted.

In the energy sector, issues of diversification of energy supply routes, the development of renewable energy and the introduction of energy-efficient technologies were discussed. The importance of environmental projects and emission reduction was emphasized.

Humanitarian cooperation has encompassed education, academic programs and exchanges, as well as an annual Human Rights Dialogue aimed at strengthening social inclusion.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their willingness to continue working together on projects and proposals, including the development of a Turkmenistan–EU bilateral Roadmap for the coming years and the holding of industry forums in Turkmenistan. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 7 November 2025