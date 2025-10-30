The fourth Meeting of the Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organization was held

On October 28, 2025, the fourth Meeting of the Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in Tehran, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by the Minister of Internal Affairs Muhammet Hydyrov participated in the meeting.

The opening ceremony was attended by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian. The Secretary-General of the ECO, the Ministers of Internal Affairs of the member states of the Organization, their deputies, and representatives took part in the fourth meeting.

During the session, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan delivered a speech in which he highlighted the strengthening of cooperation within the framework of the Organization, including the exchange of experience, assurance of internal security, and other matters related to the activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the visit, the head of the Turkmen delegation held meetings with the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Eskandar Momeni, the Commander-in-Chief of the Police Forces Ahmad Reza Radan, the Minister of Justice Amin Hossein Rahimi, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Münir Karaloğlu and the Secretary-General of the ECO Asad Majid Khan.

During the meetings, the parties discussed further development of bilateral cooperation, particularly in exchanging experience, ensuring internal and regional security, and combating the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and human trafficking.///nCa, 30 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Iran)