Посольство Турции провело прием по случаю Национального праздника

Новости и комментарии nCa

29 октября 2025 года посол Ахмет Деморок с супругой провели торжественный прием в Ашхабаде по случаю 102-й годовщины провозглашения Турецкой Республики.

Ниже приводим полный текст послания Президента Реджепа Тайипа Эрдогана, зачитанное Послом Ахметом Демироком (на английском языке):

My dear nation,

Esteemed guests, who share our pride in different countries around the world, I greet you with my most heartfelt feelings, respect, and affection.

On this important day, one of the pinnacles of our history abundant in victories, I wholeheartedly congratulate each and every one of our 86 million citizens within our borders, the Turkish Cypriot people, and our brothers and sisters abroad on 29 October Republic Day.

Likewise, on behalf of myself and my nation, I express my gratitude to all our friends who have cultivated together with us our garden of civilization, who have coinherited our common past and cultural heritage, and share our happiness.

Today, we proudly celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of our Republic.

I hope that this important day, which embodies our ideals of independence and future in the unconditional sovereignty of the nation, will be a source of blessing for our country, our nation, and all humanity.

Today, I once again commemorate with gratitude all members of our veteran Parliament, who led and steered the National Struggle paving the way for the Republic, especially Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of our Republic.

I remember the heroes who, for centuries, made these lands our homeland with their blood and lives, from the first raids in Ahlat and Malazgirt to the Gallipoli Epic, from the War of Independence to the 15 July Resistance, and I wish them Allah’s mercy.

Let me reiterate today once again a truth known to the entire world:

We are a powerful nation as well as a state with deep roots.

The sun and the 16 stars surrounding it on our presidential seal represent our state tradition stretching back thousands of years.

Each of these states, founded on the ideal of “eternity,” is a legend of honour and glory for our national identity – a symbol of the power and compassion of our noble nation, which guides the world.

The Republic of Türkiye, on the other hand, stands as the final bastion of our self-sacrificing nation, which held fast to its freedom and independence with all its power in the face of all the hardships, deprivations and difficulties it faced during the most painful days of its history; it is the final link in our chain of states.

With this profound awareness, we are working with all our strength to safeguard the legacy of our martyrs and veterans and to ensure that the Republic of Türkiye, rising in brave and resilient hands, lives on eternally.

In line with our goals for the Century of Türkiye, which will leave its mark on the century, we are taking ground-breaking strides in every field, from the defence industry to the economy, from education to agriculture, tourism, energy and foreign policy.

We are healing the wounds of the earthquake disaster we suffered on 6 February 2023 and swiftly providing safe homes for our brothers and sisters affected by the disaster.

Inshallah, by the end of the year, we will have delivered the keys to 453,000 homes, as promised.

At the same time, we are steadily advancing towards our goal of a terror-free Türkiye where 86 million people can live in peace, security, harmony and prosperity.

Without giving in to the chaos instigators who target our national unity and solidarity, we will, inshallah, continue to overcome obstacles, disrupt their schemes and dash the hopes of those who pursue expansionist ambitions.

On the other hand, at a time when war, conflicts and crises are eroding universal values, Türkiye is working with all its might for a “more just world” with its identity as a defender of rights and truth.

In Gaza and Palestine, as well as many other crisis regions, we are striving to stop the bloodshed, heal the wounds, and open the way to lasting peace through our mediation efforts, diplomatic initiatives, and humanitarian aid.

Guided by our 360-degree foreign policy vision, inspired by the double-headed Seljuk Eagle, we will continue to fulfil every responsibility incumbent upon us with great diligence, in a manner befitting our history and identity.

Together, we will build a Türkiye that is a leading power in its region, respected in the world, and great, strong and prosperous.

I beseech Allah’s help and protection in our endeavours, and I once again commemorate our honoured martyrs and veterans with mercy and gratitude.

I wholeheartedly congratulate all our citizens, friends and guests who share our joy on the Republic Day.

Happy 102nd anniversary of our Republic!!

May you all remain in good health…

Комментарий nCa – Тарик Саиди

Сокращение в нумерологии – это когда мы получаем однозначное число путем сложения многозначных чисел. Например, 2025 год можно сократить до 9 (2+0+2+5=9). Это называется корневым номером или цифровым корнем.

На дворе 2025 год, и его корневое число равно 9.

Прием, организованный посольством Турции в Ашхабаде, был посвящен 102-й годовщине провозглашения Турецкой Республики. Корень числа 102 равен 3.

Дата 29 октября 2025 года (29-10-2025), т.е. 2+9+1+0+2+0+2+5) также может быть сложена до 3.

Это удивительное числовое соответствие. В нумерологии, когда несколько значимых чисел сводятся к одному корню или связаны делимостью (как 9 и 3), это часто интерпретируется как форма числового резонанса или синхронности.

Связь 3-9:

• В нумерологии число 9 считается “завершением” числа 3 (поскольку 3 × 3 = 9)

• 9 символизирует завершение, мудрость, гуманизм и завершение цикла

• 3 символизирует творчество, самовыражение, рост и новые проявления

• Когда они появляются вместе, это может свидетельствовать о завершении одного этапа и закладке основы для творческого обновления

Потенциальное значение для Турции

С нумерологической точки зрения это совпадение в 2025 году может символизировать:

• Год завершения и самовыражения: Энергия 9 предполагает завершение циклов, начатых много лет назад, в то время как юбилейная цифра 3 предполагает новое творческое выражение национальной идентичности.

• Коммуникация: и 3, и 9 связаны с коммуникацией и продвижением во внешнем мире – это может указывать на год, когда голос и видение Турции приобретают особую значимость или ясность.

• Гуманитарная направленность: Энергия 9 часто связана с гуманитарными проблемами и универсальными принципами, что, возможно, указывает на то, что в течение года основное внимание уделяется социальному прогрессу или международным отношениям

• Творческая трансформация: Взаимодействие предполагает преобразование (9) в новое творческое начало (3).

Раньше я иногда увлекался нумерологией. Сейчас это осталось на задворках моей почти стертой памяти.

Совпадение комбинации 3-9 просто поразило меня, и я докопался до ее значения. — Конечно, нумерология – это не точная наука, это скорее система верований. Однако, если мы внимательно посмотрим на Вселенную, то увидим, что в ней действует некая детерминированная схема, связанная с числами.

Кроме того, если мы склонны верить, цифры, возможно, просто указывают на потенциал или возможность. То, что произойдет на самом деле, зависит от действий и выбора людей и лидеров. /// nCa, 30 октября 2025 г.

Вот несколько фотографий с мероприятия: