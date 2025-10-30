Daewoo Engineering & Construction – Gold Sponsor of CIET 2025

3–4 November 2025 | National Tourist Zone “Awaza,” Turkmenistan

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. (Daewoo E&C), established in 1973 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is one of the world’s leading construction and engineering companies. With more than 50 years of experience, the company has implemented projects in over 30 countries, covering power generation facilities, infrastructure development, residential and commercial buildings, and large-scale industrial complexes.

Daewoo E&C’s Activities in Turkmenistan

Since 2022, Daewoo E&C has been an active partner of Turkmenistan, participating in the implementation of major infrastructure and industrial development projects.

One of the company’s most significant ongoing projects is the construction of a mineral fertilizer plant in Turkmenabat, valued at approximately USD 682 million. The facility is designed to produce 350,000 tons of phosphate fertilizers and 100,000 tons of ammonium sulfate annually, contributing to the growth of Turkmenistan’s agriculture and chemical industries. The project is scheduled for completion by 2028.

In addition, Daewoo E&C is engaged in several other initiatives in the chemical and petrochemical sectors, as well as in the construction of modern healthcare and social infrastructure across Turkmenistan, further supporting the nation’s industrial diversification and socio-economic development.

Daewoo E&C as a Gold Sponsor of CIET 2025

The status of Gold Sponsor of the International Conference and Exhibition “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan – CIET 2025” underscores the strategic partnership between Daewoo E&C and Turkmenistan. The company continues to play an essential role in modernizing the country’s energy infrastructure and supporting the implementation of advanced projects in the chemical and petrochemical industries.

Through its participation in CIET 2025, Daewoo E&C reaffirms its long-term commitment to innovation, sustainable growth, and the development of Turkmenistan’s key industries. The company’s involvement strengthens the conference’s international standing as a premier platform for exchanging expertise, advancing modern technologies, and fostering long-term cooperation and investment opportunities.

For more detailed information about the conference and Daewoo E&C’s participation, please visit the official event website: www.ciet-turkmenistan.com