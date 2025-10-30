CIET 2025: Green Energy and Sustainable Construction at the Center of International Dialogue in Awaza

On 3–4 November 2025, the National Tourist Zone Awaza will host the International Conference “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan – Smart Construction. Clean Energy. Resilient Future.” One of the main themes of the conference will be the advancement of green energy and sustainable construction, which hold strategic importance for both Turkmenistan and the wider region.

More than 800 delegates from 56 countries are expected to attend the event to discuss the implementation of innovative technologies, energy-efficient solutions, and sustainable construction standards aimed at boosting industry productivity and reducing environmental impact. Over 100 B2G meetings are planned, providing participants with the opportunity to establish direct contacts with government representatives, explore investment opportunities, and exchange experience in the field of sustainable development.

Particular attention will be given to opportunities for entrepreneurs and business leaders. Participants will be able not only to present their products and services but also to conclude partnership agreements, discuss joint projects with international companies, and strengthen cooperation in key industrial and energy sectors. The conference’s informal atmosphere, business lunches, and evening networking events will create excellent conditions for building new business relationships and reinforcing existing ones, as has been the case at previous international forums.

Among the key speakers who will share their expertise and present innovative solutions in sustainable construction and green energy are Onder Filiz, General Director of ASOS PROSES MAKINA SANAYI VE TICARET A.S; Sergey Lobanov, General Manager of Sumitomo Corporation Central Eurasia LLC; and Tomohiro Takashina, Director of the Representative Office of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Their insights will provide participants with a deeper understanding of leading international practices, cutting-edge technologies, and the integration of environmentally friendly approaches into modern production processes.

CIET 2025 will serve as a platform for strategic dialogue, knowledge exchange, and the development of sustainable projects that contribute to strengthening Turkmenistan’s economy and positioning the country as a regional leader in green energy and innovative construction.

For more information about the conference program and speakers, please visit the official website: www.ciet-turkmenistan.com