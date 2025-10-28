Turkmen-Russian consultations on countering modern challenges and threats took place in Moscow

On October 27, 2025, consultations on countering modern challenges and threats were held in Moscow between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, with the participation of representatives of the relevant bodies of the two states.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov, and the Russian side was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Dmitry Lyubinsky.

The meeting was organized as part of the practical implementation of the Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for 2025–2026, signed in June of this year.

During the consultations, an exchange of assessments of global and regional security threats at the current stage took place, including the situation in Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Participants in the talks placed particular emphasis on Turkmen-Russian cooperation in the area of security and countering new challenges and threats in a bilateral format.

Having noted effective cooperation within international organizations, the diplomats discussed issues of Turkmen-Russian cooperation in the field of security and in countering new challenges and threats within the framework of multilateral structures.

Attention was drawn to the importance of summarizing and analyzing best practices, as well as increasing the capacity of government bodies vested with powers in the field of information security.

The commitment to close foreign policy coordination and mutual support in this area was confirmed. It was agreed to maintain regular working contacts. ///nCa, 28 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia)