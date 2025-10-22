OGT 2025: “Turkmengaz” Achieves Significant Success in Reducing Methane Emissions

At the pre-conference session of the International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2025) in Ashgabat, Muhammetberdi Byashiyev, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Head of the Environmental Protection Department of the Scientific Research Institute of Natural Gas of the State Concern “Turkmengaz”, presented the concern’s impressive results and plans for tackling climate change and reducing methane emissions.

30% Reduction in Methane Emissions Thanks to Satellite Data

The “Turkmengaz” Concern has made significant progress in reducing methane emissions. According to Mr. Byashiyev, an analysis of satellite data provided by the UNEP International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) showed that from June 2024 to September 2025, methane emissions at “Turkmengaz” facilities decreased by 30% according to conservative estimates.

“I would like to express gratitude to the UNEP International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) for providing satellite data on methane emissions from the facilities of the SC ‘Turkmengaz.’ This data helped to promptly eliminate methane leaks at the State Concern’s production sites,” Byashiyev emphasized.

The Concern also welcomes the initiative for advanced training of its specialists and the development of recommendations for including satellite data in national greenhouse gas inventories.

Strengthening International Cooperation

Environmental protection is one of the priority areas of activity for the Natural Gas Research Institute of the SC “Turkmengaz.” Within the framework of the Roadmap for 2025-2026 to strengthen international cooperation aimed at achieving the goals of the Global Methane Pledge, “Turkmengaz” actively collaborates with:

The Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The International Energy Agency (IEA).

The European Union (EU), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), as well as specialized international companies.

Regular joint events, meetings, conferences, and seminars are held to study global practices in methane emission reduction.

Innovations and the LDAR Center

New tools for monitoring and reducing leaks are being introduced. Within the framework of the project “European Union for Green Development of Turkmenistan: Policy Dialogue and Climate Action for 2024-2028” (funded by the EU and the German Federal Foreign Office, implemented by GIZ), an Information and Analytical Center has been established at the Natural Gas Research Institute.

The Center is equipped with modern IT technologies. The delivery of greenhouse gas measuring instruments is expected soon for the implementation of the LDAR (Leak Detection and Repair) software. The LDAR system is a critically important part of monitoring methane emission reduction.

Priority Areas of Environmental Work

The Natural Gas Research Institute of the SC “Turkmengaz” conducts a wide range of scientific and project work in the field of industrial ecology, including:

Development of projects for environmental standardization of impact on the environment (Maximum Permissible Emissions (MPE), Environmental Passport (EP), Permissible Discharge Projects (PDP), Environmental Protection Projects (EPP)).

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Environmental Monitoring.

Among the key directions for increasing energy efficiency and energy saving in the oil and gas sector were named:

Implementation of modern methods for controlling the quantity of pollutant emissions.

Use of automatic systems for leak detection.

Reduction of leaks on main gas pipelines and in low- and medium-pressure gas distribution networks.

Modernization of the flare system and introduction of technologies for associated gas utilization.

Strengthening the monitoring of internal natural gas consumption.

Thus, “Turkmengaz” demonstrates a serious commitment to the goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, combining active international cooperation with the introduction of advanced technologies and scientific research developments. ///nCa, 22 October 2025