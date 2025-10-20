Gap İnşaat and Auguste— Gold Sponsors of the 30th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2025” (OGT-2025)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — The Organizing Committee of the 30th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2025” (OGT-2025) is proud to announce that Gap İnşaat and Auguste have joined the event as Gold Sponsors, which will be held in Ashgabat from 22 to 24 October 2025. Their participation highlights the strategic significance of Turkmenistan as a key region in the energy sector and demonstrates the companies’ commitment to international cooperation, the implementation of innovative technologies, and the promotion of sustainable development in the country’s energy industry.

Gap İnşaat: Founded in 1996, Gap İnşaat is one of the leading International construction contractors in Turkmenistan, specializing in healthcare, infrastructure, superstructure, and industrial projects. The company is known for its innovative and environment-friendly solution partner, which has adopted the principle of making maximum use of modern technology. Recent achievements include the completion of the turn-key construction of the Garabogazkarbamid plant with Mitsubishi Corp. and Turkmenbashi International Seaport. Currently, Gap İnşaat is undertaking several significant projects, including the construction of Ashgabat Multidisciplinary Hospital, Oncology scientific-clinical centers, Pediatric centers, Stomatology center, renovation of the Ahalteke Equestrian Complex in Ashgabat as well as the Urea Production Complex in Turkmenbashi district, Balkan province.

Auguste , established in 2015, is a leading provider of equipment and services for the energy and oil and gas sectors in Turkmenistan. The company has become a trusted partner for both state and private enterprises, supplying over 100,000 units of industrial equipment, including teactors, generators, and filtration systems. Auguste International offers comprehensive services, from design and supply to installation, maintenance, and modernization, with a focus on European standards to ensure long-term reliability.

In 2025, the company actively implemented major projects in Turkmenistan, including the supply and maintenance of filtration systems at key gas fields such as Galkynysh, Malay, Naip, Dowletabad, and Bagtyyarlyk for the State Concern “Turkmengaz.” It also conducted inspections and repairs of gas turbine components and organized expert teams to optimize processing systems, resulting in improved efficiency and reduced operational costs.

The participation of Gap İnşaat and Auguste International as Gold Sponsors of OGT-2025 reaffirms their commitment to the development of Turkmenistan’s energy sector and the promotion of international business cooperation. These companies bring their expertise, professional capabilities, and strategic vision to the conference, fostering productive discussions on sustainable development, technological innovation, and energy security. The Organizing Committee expresses its gratitude to Gap İnşaat and Auguste for supporting the conference and looks forward to continued successful collaboration, which will contribute to strengthening international ties and the implementation of ambitious energy and infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan.

To date, more than 1,400 delegates from over 70 countries have registered to participate in OGT 2025, while over 100 exhibitors will showcase their latest technologies and innovative solutions at OGT EXPO — the largest and most prominent energy exhibition in Turkmenistan. For detailed information about the sponsors and the full conference agenda, please visit the official website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com.