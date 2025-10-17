Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of Ethiopia

On October 14, 2025, a ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa during which the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, M.Ishangulyyev (with residence in Ankara) presented his credentials to President Taye Atske Selassie.

During the ceremony, Ambassador M.Ishangulyyev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the President of Ethiopia on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the sides expressed mutual interest in further developing political-diplomatic, trade-economic, as well as cultural-humanitarian ties between the two friendly countries.

The President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Taye Atske Selassie also expressed gratitude and warm greetings to the leadership of Turkmenistan.

***

On the same day, Ambassador M.Ishangulyyev met with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Berhane Tsegaye.

Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment to this important position, State Minister Tsegaye expressed the Ethiopian side’s readiness to assist and support his efforts to further develop bilateral relations.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries, including the further development of bilateral partnerships in trade, economics, as well as cultural and humanitarian affairs.

During the visit to Ethiopia, Ambassador of Turkmenistan also met with the representatives of the African Union, during which the opportunities of cooperation were discussed. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 17 Oct 2025