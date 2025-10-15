Central Asia and China Open New Logistics Routes: Trial Launch of Multimodal Corridor to Turkmenistan

On Wednesday, 15 October, the trial operation of the international multimodal transport corridor linking China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan officially launched, according to Xinhua.

The corridor features two multimodal routes, with goods transported by rail from Xi’an (Shaanxi Province, Northwest China) and Chengdu (Sichuan Province, Southwest China) to Kashgar for consolidation.

From there, shipments cross the China-Kyrgyzstan border via the Irkeshtam checkpoint.

One route uses a combination of road and rail transport: trucks depart from Kashgar to Kyrgyzstan, where the cargo is transferred to trains. The goods then reach the international seaport of Turkmenbashi, cross the Caspian Sea, and arrive in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The second route marks a debut: Chinese vehicles deliver goods directly in a single trip through Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan, with Ashgabat as the final destination.

This development adds new options to the Eurasian logistics network, positioning Kyrgyzstan as a key border hub between Central Asia and China, and highlighting Turkmenistan’s strategic role with its seaport offering access to the Caucasus. /// nCa, 15 October 2025