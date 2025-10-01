Ji Shumin, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

This year, the United Nations celebrates its 80th anniversary, but this anniversary year has proven to be far from calm: various doubts and negative assessments are being voiced regarding the role and importance of the UN. At the same time, it should be noted that the forces firmly supporting the central status of the UN in the system of international relations, continue to be a leading force in the international community. China is one of the most resolutely committed forces in this regard, and this year it also celebrates its 76th anniversary.

At the same time, by consistently supporting and strictly adhering to the goals and principles of the UN Charter, China has managed to make a rapid leap in its development.

China’s collective national power has achieved a historic leap. From a poor agricultural country, China has transformed itself into the world’s second-largest economy, the largest manufacturer, a leader in commodity trade, and the holder of the largest foreign exchange reserves. We have built the world’s largest healthcare, education, and social security systems, and the largest and fastest-growing middle-income population.

China emphasizes high-quality development and views innovation as the primary driver of growth. In recent years, China has firmly asserted the leading role of innovation in its overall national modernization strategy and has achieved a number of significant scientific and technological milestones, making significant progress in areas such as aviation, space, high-speed rail, automobile manufacturing, clean energy, quantum communications, artificial intelligence, and robotics. China’s contribution to global economic growth will stabilize in the region at 30%.

China is consistently promoting High-level external openness. We have completely lifted restrictions on foreign capital access to industry, eased barriers to market entry in the services sector, and are implementing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at a high level. China has signed agreements on jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative with more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations, becoming the largest trading partner for 83 countries and regions.

It is especially important to emphasize that China’s remarkable achievements were achieved under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China. Without the Communist Party, there would be no new China. Without the Communist Party, there would not have been the greatest achievements of which our country is proud today . It was under the leadership of the Communist Party that multinational people of China, united and overcoming countless difficulties, achieved two great miracles: “rapid economic development” and “long-term social stability.”

China is the world’s largest developing country and firmly adheres to the path of peaceful development. President Xi Jinping noted that China will always be a driving force for peace, stability, and progress. President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative, based on five principles: sovereign equality, the rule of international law, multilateralism, a people-centered approach, and an action-oriented approach. This Initiative reflects Chinese wisdom and approaches to improving global governance.

The 80th anniversary of the UN is a momentous occasion. It is the UN that provides the fundamental platform for addressing the complex challenges facing the modern international community and enshrines its fundamental principles. Many countries, including China and Turkmenistan, are making significant efforts and contributions to upholding the international system, with the UN at its core. In the future, the two countries will enjoy even greater opportunities for international cooperation and collaboration, facilitated not only by their close and shared positions on most international issues but also by their high level of political trust, which opens up broad prospects for joint work. /// nCa, 1 October 2025