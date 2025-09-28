Turkmenistan Marks 34th Anniversary of Independence with Grand Celebrations

On 27 September 2025, Turkmenistan celebrated its 34th Independence Day with a military and civilian parade held in Ashgabat on the square in front of the State Tribune complex. The event, attended by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, government officials, and heads of law enforcement agencies, showcased the nation’s unity, strength, and military prowess.

The parade commenced with a banner group carrying the National Flag of Turkmenistan and the battle flags of all branches of the Armed Forces, accompanied by a solemn march.

Cadets from the Berdimuhamed Annayev Specialized Military School, followed by female servicemen from the Military Institute, Naval Institute, Institute of the Interior Ministry, Institute of National Security, and Border Institute, marched in precise formation. Battalions of Air Force pilots, tank crews, artillery, anti-aircraft units, and marines followed, with special attention drawn to the elite “Türkmen edermen” special forces from the Ministries of Defense, Internal Affairs, National Security, and the State Border Guard Service.

A highlight of the parade was the procession of mounted units from military and law enforcement agencies, adding a striking visual to the festivities.

The display of modern military equipment underscored Turkmenistan’s high level of defense readiness and combat training. Notable equipment included:

Armored Vehicles and Specialized Vehicles : INKAS TITAN-DS APS, DAGOR, Land Rover, NIMR, Al SHIBL2, KIA KLTV-181, NAVY KIRPI MRAP, Typhoon, and Mantra with 120 mm mortars, Ford Hennessey, Ford Atlas 150, Toyota Tundra, GMS Sierra, Pmv-Survivor II, and a MAN-branded vehicle for migration operations.

: INKAS TITAN-DS APS, DAGOR, Land Rover, NIMR, Al SHIBL2, KIA KLTV-181, NAVY KIRPI MRAP, Typhoon, and Mantra with 120 mm mortars, Ford Hennessey, Ford Atlas 150, Toyota Tundra, GMS Sierra, Pmv-Survivor II, and a MAN-branded vehicle for migration operations. Tanks and Infantry Vehicles : T-90S tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles.

: T-90S tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles. Artillery and Anti-Aircraft Systems : 2S-1 Gvozdika howitzers, KS-1A, FD-2000, FM-90, and ZU-23 systems on Iveco vehicles.

: 2S-1 Gvozdika howitzers, KS-1A, FD-2000, FM-90, and ZU-23 systems on Iveco vehicles. Drones : Bayraktar TB2, SKY STRIKER ORBITER-2B, CW-15D

: Bayraktar TB2, SKY STRIKER ORBITER-2B, CW-15D Aircrafts: A-29 Super Tucano, Su-25, Mig-29, M-346, and C-27J Spartan transport aircraft.

A-29 Super Tucano, Su-25, Mig-29, M-346, and C-27J Spartan transport aircraft. Helicopters: Mi-17V-5, Eurocopter-145, Eurocopter-365, Agusta-109, and Agusta-139.

A simultaneous broadcast of a naval flotilla in the Caspian Port was displayed on a large screen, enhancing the event’s grandeur. The parade concluded with a civilian procession featuring representatives from various ministries and departments.

Earlier that day, President Berdimuhamedov led a flower-laying ceremony at the Independence Monument, joined by the Chairman of the Mejlis, government officials, heads of ministries, military and law enforcement agencies, diplomats, governors, public organizations, media, elders, and students.

The celebrations culminated in the evening at the Älem Cultural and Entertainment Center with a festive concert and a spectacular fireworks display, marking a vibrant close to the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence. ///nCa, 28 September 2025 (photo credit – TDH)