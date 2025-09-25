Where Ancient Stones Echo with Music: The 15th Phaselis Festival Transforms Türkiye’s Archaeological Jewel into a World-Class Concert Venue

This September, one of the Mediterranean’s most spectacular archaeological sites becomes Türkiye’s most atmospheric concert venue. The 15th Phaselis Festival (September 22-27) transforms the ancient Lycian city of Phaselis into an open-air stage where world-class musicians perform against a backdrop of millennia-old ruins and star-studded skies. Set within Antalya’s Kemer-Tekirova region, this unique festival proves that the marriage of high culture and ancient history creates pure magic.

A Festival Program That Spans Centuries and Continents

Opening Night – September 22: Classical Tribute: The festival opens with violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev and Orkestra Akademik Başkent performing Vivaldi’s beloved “Four Seasons” – a moving tribute to the late Turkish virtuoso Ayla Erduran. Imagine experiencing these timeless melodies as ancient harbour walls catch the last light of day.

Family Night – September 24: Music Meets Archaeology: “Mozart Meets Children in Phaselis” offers families

a rare double treat: excavation director Professor Erdoğan Aslan shares the latest archaeological discoveries before the trio Samida takes the stage for their “Journey to World Music” concert, weaving melodies from across the globe, among stones that once heard similar diversity 2,000 years ago.

Jazz Night – September 26: Twilight Magic: As dusk settles over the ancient harbours, Sanat Deliorman creates intimate jazz magic, letting improvisational music flow between columns and archways where Eastern Roman and earlier Roman merchants once conducted their own form of cultural exchange.

Grand Finale – September 27: East Meets West: The festival concludes with a lyrical performance by Sonat Bağcan, Rustam Rahmedov, and Bilgin Canaz, blending the haunting sounds of the traditional “ney” flute with piano. It’s a perfect synthesis of Eastern and Western musical traditions, fitting for a city that has always been a cultural crossroads.

Where History Comes Alive Through Music

Phaselis isn’t just any concert venue. Founded by Rhodian colonists on a small peninsula blessed with three natural harbours, this ancient Lycian port has always been a meeting place of cultures. Recent excavations led by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism with Selçuk University have revealed extraordinary finds that festivalgoers can explore by day:

dedicated to Apollo, complete with a 550 BCE limestone kouros and the largest Cypriot-style lion ever found in Anatolia An Eastern Roman synagogue complex featuring stunning mosaics with Star of David panels – the first clear material evidence of Phaselis’s ancient Jewish community

By night, these archaeological wonders become the stage wings for world-class performances, creating an atmosphere unmatched anywhere in the world. Festival shuttle services ensure easy access to performances, while Antalya’s world-class resort infrastructure provides luxury accommodations just minutes away. Between concerts, visitors can swim from sandy beaches tucked inside the ancient harbours, explore the ruins along the Roman street connecting all three ports, or venture to nearby Olympos to witness the eternal flames of the Chimaera (Yanartaş) and walk through riverside Roman necropolises. ///nCa, 25 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)









