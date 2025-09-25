Presidents of Turkmenistan and Austria discussed bilateral economic partnership

In New York, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen.

As noted during the meeting, Austria is one of Turkmenistan’s long-standing and important partners in the European region. Currently, Turkmenistan and Austria successfully cooperate not only bilaterally but also in a multilateral format, particularly within the framework of the United Nations. Both countries pursue similar foreign policies based on principles of neutrality, which serves as a foundation for coordinating joint actions on the international stage.

One of the priority areas of bilateral cooperation is trade and economic interaction. Austrian companies have been supplying the Turkmen market with transportation equipment, advanced medical technology, and equipment for the chemical and oil and gas industries for many years.

The importance of the Turkmen-Austrian Joint Commission, aimed at maximizing the economic potential of both countries, was particularly highlighted. In this regard, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the active work of the Commission, which serves as a coordinator between state institutions and the private sector, will continue to be supported.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan invited Austrian Federal President to participate in the International Forum for Peace and Trust, which will be held in Ashgabat on 12 December.

Accepting the invitation, the President of Austria stressed that Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality makes a significant contribution to ensuring global peace and enjoys broad support from the international community. ///nCa, 25 September 2025