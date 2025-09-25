An International Conference dedicated to Turkmenistan’s Independence Day was held in Ankara

On September 25, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye organized a conference in Ankara titled “Turkmenistan’s Independence: Prospects for Developing Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye in the Energy, Trade, and Economic Spheres,” dedicated to the celebration of the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence. The event was held in the Presidential Library of the Turkish Presidential Palace Complex.

The event was attended by heads of several ministries and agencies of the Republic of Türkiye, heads of foreign diplomatic missions, international organizations, socio-political organizations, representatives of think tanks, Türkiye creative and academic community, members of the Turkmen diaspora, students, and the media.

The conference participants were given a detailed overview of Turkmenistan’s achievements in various fields since Independence. International events taking place in Turkmenistan were also covered in detail, including detailed information on the upcoming International Forum in Ashgabat this December, dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality.

The speakers noted that Turkmenistan is confidently pursuing large-scale reforms in all sectors of the economy. They emphasized that the most important condition for this is Turkmenistan’s commitment to international cooperation, openness to the world, and readiness for partnership in all areas.

Furthermore, it was noted that the fraternal ties between the Turkmen and Turkish peoples and the centuries-long history of their relations have found their logical continuation in the recent annals of the two countries.

The conference also featured a photo exhibition and a video screening dedicated to Turkmenistan’s achievements and successes since independence. Following tradition, all guests were treated to traditional Turkmen cuisine at the end of the event. ///nCa, 25 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)