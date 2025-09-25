ADB Approves First Health Sector Project in Turkmenistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $75 million equivalent loan and a $2 million grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR) to increase the quantity and improve the quality of nurses and midwives in Turkmenistan.

The Improving Nursing Quality and Capacity Project is ADB’s first health sector project in the country. “The project aims to provide high-quality health services based on people’s needs and ensure equitable access to health care through strengthening the nursing profession and education,” said ADB Country Director for Turkmenistan Artur Andrysiak. “This is the third ever ADB project in Turkmenistan, and it is a strong sign of strengthening our partnership, especially in the year when ADB and Turkmenistan are celebrating the 25th anniversary of that partnership.”

The Turkmenistan Government is committed to improving the delivery of health services in the country. Efforts to further advance the education and qualifications of the health workforce and increase their numbers will contribute to better health outcomes. Nurses need to be empowered to provide the best possible care for patients. They are a critical first point of contact at health facilities for the provision of high-quality health care and preventive care services.

The project will support the design and construction of a new and climate-resilient Ashgabat Nursing School building with state-of-the-art facilities, including a private and safe mother-friendly room, dormitories, and an edible garden to promote healthy diets and nutrition. The building will provide space for interactive, hands-on and clinical learning in simulation labs. New teaching and medical equipment will also be procured.

The project will also improve the quality of nursing education and training in the country by upskilling the teaching faculty and senior nurses and modernizing teaching methods and curricula in line with international standards. It will strengthen the role of nurses in health service delivery and improve human resource management.

Total project cost is $98 million equivalent, with $23 million equivalent in counterpart financing from the government. ADB has been Turkmenistan’s long-term development partner, and one of the leading and trusted multilateral development banks in the country. ADB’s partnership with Turkmenistan supports the country’s efforts to become a more sustainable, climate-resilient, and competitive economy.

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members—50 from the region. ///ADB, 25 September 2025