Lavrov Outlines Priorities for Russia’s Economic Cooperation with Central Asia

Russia’s aggregate trade turnover with Central Asian countries exceeds $45 billion per year. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a session of the Business Council under the Russian Foreign Ministry, where key areas of interaction with Central Asian states and measures to support Russian companies in foreign markets were discussed.

According to the minister, Russia remains one of the leading trade and economic partners of Central Asian countries. Approximately 24,000 companies with Russian capital operate in the region.

“Joint projects are being implemented, the share of settlements in national currencies is growing, and transport and logistics infrastructure is improving,” the minister noted.

Sergey Lavrov highlighted the demand for modern Russian technologies and equipment in Central Asia, especially given the wear and tear of infrastructure built during the Soviet era. At the same time, he emphasized the need to compete with Western and Asian investors, who are showing strong interest in the region.

Among successful examples of cooperation, the minister cited the development of the eastern branch of the International Transport Corridor “North – South,” as well as the participation of Rosatom State Corporation in forming a regional nuclear cluster.

According to Lavrov, Russian companies are also demonstrating success in the development of deposits, the construction of industrial and energy facilities, and the advancement of digital services.

Lavrov identified energy, logistics, extractive and processing industries, as well as the digitalization of the economy, as the most promising areas for cooperation—from the perspective of expected returns on investments and the real development of relevant sectors in Central Asian states.

He particularly emphasized the importance of work in the extraction and processing of critically important raw materials and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies.

Concluding the session, the minister recalled that the second Russia – Central Asia Summit will take place in Dushanbe in October, timed to coincide with a meeting of CIS heads of state. “The agenda will cover cooperation in trade and economic, investment, industrial, and scientific-technological areas, among others,” Lavrov stressed. ///nCa, 22 September 2025