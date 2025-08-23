Joint statement by Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan

(Unofficial translation)

On 22 August 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, hereinafter referred to as the “Parties”, met in the Awaza National Tourist Zone (Turkmenistan).

The Parties, based on the historical and cultural commonality of the fraternal peoples of the three States, being convinced that the further development and deepening of relations between the three States meets the fundamental interests of their peoples and will contribute to strengthening peace, stability, security and sustainable development, emphasizing their common commitment to further strengthen cooperation in political, trade, economic, transport and logistics, energy, environmental, cultural, humanitarian and other areas of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to the fundamental international legal principles and norms, including those enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, declare the following:

1. The Parties confirmed the inviolability of the long-term course towards the full strengthening of strategic partnership in the spirit of centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support of the peoples of their states.

There was a common opinion that the further development of trilateral cooperation serves to ensure peace, stability and strengthen trust and mutual understanding on a regional and global scale.

2. The Parties stressed the importance of maintaining close contacts at the highest and highest levels, cooperation in the foreign policy activities of the three countries and deepening cooperation in jointly countering modern challenges and threats.

3. The Parties agreed to continue strengthening cooperation between their States within the framework of international organizations, primarily the United Nations, as well as other international and regional structures.

4. The Parties stressed the priority of further expansion and strengthening of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and consideration of each other’s interests.

The Parties expressed a common opinion on the need to create favorable conditions for the further development of economic cooperation between their states.

The Parties called for the intensification of practical actions to strengthen transport connectivity, the development and implementation of joint projects that meet the interests of the peoples of the three countries.

5. The Parties paid attention to the development of industrial and industrial cooperation and agreed to expand long-term mutually beneficial cooperation through the establishment of joint ventures in the textile, chemical, construction and other industries.

6. The Parties expressed their support for activities aimed at stimulating trade and economic relations, and in this context agreed to intensify direct ties between the business circles of their countries, including through exhibitions and business forums in the territories of the three States.

The Parties will give priority attention to the development and expansion of cooperation between the regions of the three countries through the exchange of visits, holding joint events to strengthen friendship between the peoples of the three countries.

7. The Parties, noting the importance of developing cooperation in the energy sector, emphasized the special importance of cooperation in this area.

8. Given the great potential in the field of transport and logistics, as well as in order to use the transit potential of the three countries, the Parties stressed the importance of intensifying multimodal transportation in the direction of Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Azerbaijan and vice versa.

In this regard, the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the competent authorities of the three countries in the field of transport and logistics cooperation was noted.

9. The Parties welcome the establishment of a Joint Working Group to discuss issues related to the development of transport and communication infrastructure, coordination of transportation, and simplification of conditions for their organization.

10. The Parties also stressed the importance of developing air links, business and tourism between the countries, which will contribute to increasing cargo and passenger flows.

11. The Parties noted the importance of further strengthening cooperation on climate change mitigation and adaptation, combating environmental risks, preserving biodiversity, promoting common projects and programs in the field of environmental protection, and joint initiatives that meet the common interests of the three countries within the framework of regional and international platforms.

12. The Parties discussed priority areas of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, emphasizing the importance of contacts between relevant government agencies and public associations, research centers, higher education institutions, mass media, cultural and artistic figures.

The parties expressed their firm conviction in the need to further strengthen friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the States of the Parties and their peoples.

Turkmenbashi, 22 August 2025. ///originally published by TDH (in Russian).