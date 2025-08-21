Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the meeting of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

Dear members of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan!

One of the original traditions of the Turkmen people is the joint discussion of important issues. This democratic tradition, which has been fundamental in the life of our people for thousands of years, in the modern historical era serves as the basis for the development of the country, the driving force of society in solving priority issues.

At an extended meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, chaired by President Arkadagly Hero Serdar, the results of the work done in the independent Fatherland over the first six months of the current year were summed up.

At the same time, the President of Turkmenistan gave relevant instructions regarding high-level preparations for the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, which will be held in September of this year, and for the celebration of the glorious 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality.

Dear people!

In September of this year, we, in unity with the people, will widely celebrate the holiday of the sacred independence of the Fatherland.

Our people with great labor victories proudly celebrate the holiday of independence of the permanently neutral Fatherland, since this date has a special meaning for our independent country and united people. This significant event inspires each of us to new high goals.

In this regard, during the days of the country’s independence celebration, the next meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan will be held, the results of the successes and milestones achieved, as well as the work done in the independent state will be summed up.

Based on the demands of the times and new economic conditions, we will discuss the important tasks facing us in the new historical era.

At today’s meeting, based on the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan”, the following documents will be adopted: on convening a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan; creating an Organizing Committee to hold it at a high level; on determining the date of the meeting; on approving the composition of the Organizing Committee.

We will review the progress of the work being carried out on nominations for state awards and the conferment of honorary titles to our compatriots who enjoy great authority among the people and who have achieved high labor success through their conscientious work.

The priority tasks regarding the role of our country’s policy of permanent neutrality in ensuring peace in the region and on the planet during the International Year of Peace and Trust will also be determined.

Dear participants of the meeting!

From the first days of the International Year of Peace and Trust, we have directed all our efforts, energy and strength to ensure the dynamic development of the state and society. The country has carried out work of historical importance to develop democracy and national democratic institutions.

Guided by the principles of statehood, legality and norms of national democracy, we, in consultation with the people, decide important issues of state importance. The activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are built in accordance with these goals.

At the same time, the solution of issues of national importance, the broad involvement of the people in the implementation of programs adopted in the country, the preparation of proposals, strengthening the cohesion and unity of the people, peace and prosperity, promoting the further prosperity of an independent, permanently neutral state are the main goal and key tasks of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are aimed at the formation of new, advanced mechanisms for the socio-economic development of the country at a high level, effective management of this process, legislative and legal support, and organizational foundations of executive bodies.

Based on the Program “Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: National Program for Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022–2052” and other programs, we have achieved high growth in the national economy.

The construction of new cities and villages is proceeding at a dynamic pace. The second stage of the construction of the city of Arkadag, demonstrating the enormous economic, financial and investment potential of the country, is currently being successfully implemented.

Dear people!

In the International Year of Peace and Trust, the efforts undertaken by the President of Turkmenistan to develop relations of friendship and brotherhood, strengthen peace and trust, and ensure sustainable development in the region and in the international arena have been marked by great success.

The current year is characterized by unity and cohesion in Turkmen society, the country’s achievements, the contribution of our state to maintaining peace and stability on the planet, and international initiatives put forward in this direction by the President of Turkmenistan.

Independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan carries out a great work to promote the principles of peacefulness in the world, and to put forward initiatives and proposals of global significance within the framework of international organizations.

Effective activities are carried out with the aim of promoting in international relations the traditions of peacefulness, trust, strengthening cultural dialogue, good neighborliness, respect for each other, and mutual understanding.

The foreign policy initiatives put forward by our country in the international arena in the area of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, preventive diplomacy, and on current regional issues are consistently supported by the United Nations and other authoritative international structures.

The unanimous adoption of the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan” at the 61st plenary meeting of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in the year of the 30th anniversary of Turkmen neutrality, the recognition at the international level for the third time of the country’s permanent neutrality increased the significance of our state’s foreign policy based on noble traditions and the significant date.

Turkmenistan’s neutrality is a value not only for the Turkmen people, but also for the entire world community. The political and legal status of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, recognized at the international level, has no analogues in the world.

To understand the significance of the implemented policy of neutrality for our state and people, it is enough to look at the scale and volume of work done over the past 30 years. Over these years, our country has earned the respect of the world community.

Independent Fatherland enjoys high authority as a reliable, responsible partner that consistently fulfills its commitments.

In the modern era, neutral Turkmenistan pursues a multifaceted, comprehensive foreign policy, guided by clear norms and a clear understanding of its goals. We are developing relations with the international community based on universal human values, the integrity and indivisibility of the tasks facing modern civilizations.

This format of relations is the main, significant strategic course chosen by Turkmenistan. We will continue the policy of “open doors” and broad international cooperation, arising from the status of permanent neutrality.

In this context, in the International Year of Peace and Trust, marked by the 30th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of our state, a number of events are planned to strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding on the planet.

Dear participants of the meeting!

It is important to note that the policy of permanent positive neutrality of the country occupies a worthy place in national legislation and a solid legal framework has been created for its practical implementation.

Recently, in honor of the 30th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of the Fatherland, the Law of Turkmenistan “On the establishment of the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “Türkmenistanyň Bitaraplygynyň 30 ýyllygyna” was adopted.

In the modern era, it is necessary to continue this work. In this regard, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan should carry out appropriate activities in order to promote a peaceful, humane domestic and foreign strategy of our country through parliamentary diplomacy and consolidate in national legislation the policy implemented by our State in this direction.

As part of the ongoing work, it is advisable to prepare a draft Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the legal foundations of the peace and Trust policy of neutral Turkmenistan” in order to consolidate the legal foundations of the peace and trust policy of Turkmenistan, its norms, main goals, preventive diplomacy, as well as priorities of the domestic and foreign strategy of our country.

Dear people! Dear participants of the meeting!

As part of preparations for the upcoming session of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, and in line with key strategic documents such as the program “Revival of the New Epoch of the Powerful State: National Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan for 2022–2052” and the “Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the Socio-Economic Development of the Country in 2022–2028,” a number of officials are tasked with reviewing measures planned for next year aimed at maintaining the country’s macroeconomic stability, strengthening the financial and monetary systems, and further improving the population’s standard of living through accelerated economic development.

It is also necessary to attach special importance to the direction of the main part of investments in new production facilities, the introduction of a digital system and advanced technologies in the industry, and the development of private entrepreneurship.

In this context, guided by targeted, sectoral and regional programs, as well as through a thorough analysis of the economic and financial indicators of national economic sectors, proposals should be prepared for economic sectors, information and communication sphere, education, healthcare and sports, industry, agriculture and other sectors.

The main tasks include providing the President of Turkmenistan with relevant reports and information on the results of the work done on issues related to key areas of state and society life, as well as analyzing these data, developing important proposals to ensure long-term development and making appropriate decisions.

In this regard, I instruct that information be promptly prepared on the achievements and milestones reached in the trade and economic, industrial, production, administrative, legislative and legal spheres, as well as in services and the socio-cultural development of our country, along with an outline of the broad prospects ahead. Proposals based on this information are to be submitted to the Office of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

In accordance with Article 19 of the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan,” the Office of the Halk Maslahaty, together with the Organizing Committee, shall carry out the following tasks:

During the preparation for the session of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, and following its conclusion, widely organize effective outreach and explanatory activities, speeches, and meetings for members of the Halk Maslahaty, deputies, activists of political and public organizations, scholars, faculty of higher educational institutions, and representatives of the mass media on the historical, socio-political role and activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan. In cooperation with the Organizing Committee, carry out preparatory work for the session of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan in accordance with the approved plan. Prepare issues for consideration by the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and conduct preliminary discussions of draft documents at meetings of the Organizing Committee. In the course of preparations, provide organizational and methodological guidance for the activities of the Halk Maslahaty at the velayat, etrap, and city levels. Review proposals and other submissions received from citizens, ensuring their registration and systematic processing. Prepare the program for the session of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan. Prepare the necessary materials related to media coverage of the Halk Maslahaty session. Conduct organizational work for the session in close coordination with the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, relevant ministries and sectoral agencies, the hyakimliks of the velayats, the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag, as well as public associations. The Mejlis of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with ministries, sectoral agencies, political parties, and public associations, shall continue, through parliamentary diplomacy, to promote the peace-loving and humane domestic and foreign policy of the state in connection with the 30th anniversary of the country’s permanent neutrality and the designation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust.” In accordance with the instructions of the President, carry out work to award state honors and confer honorary titles on citizens who, over the years of independence, have achieved outstanding professional successes in the political, economic, and cultural spheres of the country’s life and who enjoy great respect among the people. Ensure proper procedures for nominating worthy candidates and preparing the necessary documentation.

Dear members of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan!

Dear participants of the meeting!

The Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan faces major tasks in shaping the country’s future development. Continuing its fruitful cooperation with the Mejlis, the Government of Turkmenistan, and public associations, and making its worthy contribution to the nation’s ongoing policy of transformation, the Halk Maslahaty must take the necessary measures to ensure the further comprehensive development of our Homeland.

Dear people!

As I noted earlier, one of the main tasks is the successful implementation of the adopted programs for the further socio-economic development of the country, the consistent democratization of society, as well as the socio-economic development of the regions, effective work to meet the daily needs and demands of the population.

In order to successfully continue the reform policy in various areas in the future, we must work on new proposals in the planned directions. At the same time, the main goal is to ensure a prosperous life for the entire population of our country, creating a comfortable living environment for everyone.

Dear compatriots!

Dear participants of the meeting!

As the President of Turkmenistan declares: “The Motherland is the Motherland only with the people! The state is a state only with the people!” ///TDH, 21 August 2025