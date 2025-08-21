From Zhanaozen to Turkmenistan: Major Road Modernization to Boost Trade and Tourism Ties Between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan

In Kazakhstan’s Mangistau Region, which borders Turkmenistan, a large-scale modernization of the highway connecting the city of Zhanaozen to the Turkmen-Kazakh border has started, according to the “24KZ” TV channel.

The 164-kilometer-long road is a vital transportation artery linking Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Medium-level repairs are being carried out on 114 kilometers of the route, while the remaining 50 kilometers, which previously lacked asphalt pavement, are now being newly paved.

The upgraded road will significantly simplify and speed up access to the region’s tourist attractions, including the Kenderli resort area, as well as the “Temir Baba” customs post on the Turkmenistan border.

Modernization work began two weeks ago. According to Yerkebulan Baymoldin, a representative of the contracting organization, 60 kilometers of the road are scheduled to be repaired this year, with 100,000 tons of asphalt to be laid. All work is proceeding strictly according to schedule. The full completion of the project is planned for the end of 2026.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed that the reconstruction of this strategically important highway be completed within the designated timeframe. The road upgrade is linked to the growth in foreign trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. In 2024, trade turnover between the two countries exceeded US$ 555 million, with US$ 335 million attributed to exports. However, the current condition of the highway hampers cargo transportation, increasing travel time.

Darkhan Imanashev, Chairman of the Board of JSC “NC KazAvtoZhol,” explained: “At present, 50 kilometers of the road have no pavement at all. Our goal this year is to ensure full accessibility by laying the first layer of asphalt on this section.”

Imanashev noted that, due to the road’s poor condition, it currently takes vehicles approximately 5–8 hours to traverse the route. Upon project completion, this time is expected to be reduced to 2–2.5 hours, doubling the transit capacity of the section.

The modernized highway will not only improve logistics and trade but also make the Mangistau Region’s tourist destinations more accessible, fostering regional development and strengthening neighborly relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 21 August 2025