Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Sign $243 Million Power Agreements to Boost Electricity Infrastructure

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy have signed four major agreements worth $243 million aimed at strengthening Afghanistan’s electricity infrastructure through the construction and expansion of transmission lines and substations.

The deals, signed with Uzbek energy companies Nego Energy and Uz Energy, focus on expanding regional power connectivity and ensuring more reliable electricity for Afghan households, businesses, and industries.

Under the agreements, the following projects will be implemented:

Extension of the 500-kilovolt Surkhan to Dasht-Alwan transmission line, enabling the transfer of up to 1,000 megawatts of power.

Expansion of the Arghandi substation to an 800 MVA capacity.

Construction of the Sheikh Mesri substation in Nangarhar province.

Extension of the 220-kilovolt Kabul–Nangarhar (Sheikh Mesri) transmission line.

These projects are set to be formally launched during the International Energy Conference in Kabul on September 6–7, 2025, with completion targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, DABS CEO Dr. Abdul Bari Omar emphasized the importance of the agreements, calling them “vital for ensuring reliable electricity services in Afghanistan.” He noted that the new infrastructure would accelerate growth across commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors, paving the way for greater national development.

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, highlighted the strategic importance of the deals, describing them as the result of “strong cooperation and continuous efforts by the leaders of the two friendly nations.” He stressed that Uzbekistan would work closely with Afghanistan to ensure successful implementation.

In addition to the infrastructure agreements, DABS and Uzbek companies signed a 10-year deal for electricity purchases, further strengthening energy ties.

According to TOLONews, Afghanistan currently generates 250 megawatts domestically and imports 800 megawatts from Turkmenistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan at an annual cost of $250–280 million. To achieve energy self-sufficiency, Afghanistan requires 6,000 to 7,000 megawatts, with potential demand rising to 10,000 megawatts as industries grow.

The new projects mark a significant step toward narrowing this gap, strengthening Afghanistan’s energy security, and deepening regional cooperation with Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 19 August 2025