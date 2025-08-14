Turkmenbashi International Seaport Strengthens Role in Transit-Transport Corridors

Turkmenistan is actively working to enhance transport links between Asia and Europe, which requires the development of modern logistics infrastructure, harmonization of legislation, customs regulations, and pricing policies. In this context, particular attention is being paid to improving the services provided by the Turkmenbashi International Seaport on the Caspian Sea, advancing electronic document management, and creating favorable conditions for clients.

Through targeted efforts, the port has become a crucial link in transit-transport corridors, facilitating regular maritime cargo shipments to the ports of Caspian Sea states.

For the period of January–June 2025, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport handled loading and unloading operations, including the transshipment of oil and oil products, totaling 4,209.5 thousand tons, according to the Turkmenistan newspaper.

Of this volume, 2,608 thousand tons were handled at dry cargo terminals, while 1,601.5 thousand tons involved the transshipment of oil and oil products, indicating a steady increase in the port’s operational pace.

Export cargo transshipped through the port in the first half of 2025 amounted to 2,091.68 thousand tons, while the volume of imported cargo reached 620.803 thousand tons. During the same period, the port facilitated the transportation of 569.605 thousand tons of transit cargo.

The primary destinations for cargo shipments through the Turkmenbashi port include Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

These achievements underscore the strategic role of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport in strengthening the region’s transport and logistics potential, contributing to the development of trade and economic ties between the countries of Asia and Europe. ///nCa, 14 August 2025