Türkiye records sustainable growth in tourism figures during the first half of 2025

Türkiye, the world’s 4th biggest incoming tourism market according to UN Tourism’s 2024 data, announced its first 6 months’ results in the tourism industry. Announced at a press conference held in İstanbul, Türkiye demonstrated sustainable growth across key tourism performance metrics.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Republic of Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, announced that the country welcomed 26.388.831 international visitors in the first half of 2025. Recording a 1% growth in the first 6 months of the year, Türkiye also announced its first-half tourism revenues as 25.8 billion USD, which is 7,6% above last year’s figure. The 26.4 million international visitors enjoyed an average stay of 10 nights in Türkiye, spending 106 USD per night per person on average, which is an 8% increase from last year.

Minister Ersoy said, “Despite many geopolitical challenges that have happened in the first half of the year, Türkiye continued its sustainable growth in the tourism industry. Our strategic focus on diversifying our destinations, products, and source markets is proving effective. In this difficult environment, we have continued to see growth in key metrics, particularly in our revenue. Looking ahead to the next six months, we are confident that we will meet our year-end target of 64 billion USD in tourism revenues.”

In the first six months of the year, Türkiye’s top three markets for visitors were the Russian Federation, with 2.61 million visitors; Germany, with 2.42 million visitors; and the UK, with 1.75 million visitors. Türkiye also experienced double-digit growth in the number of visitors from the Americas, as well as from many of its European competitors, and from Central Asian and Asia-Pacific countries. ///nCa, 13 August 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan)