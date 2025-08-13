Incheon National University to Spearhead Korea-Central Asia Science and Technology Cooperation Center

Incheon National University (INU) has been selected as the leading institution for the “2025 Korea–Central Asia Science and Technology Cooperation Center” project, an initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Research Foundation of Korea. This ambitious project aims to foster collaboration in science, technology, and ICT with six Central Asian nations, marking a significant step in strengthening Korea’s global scientific diplomacy.

With a total budget of 1.79 billion KRW (approximately $1.3 million USD) over three years, INU will establish and operate a cooperation hub to connect Korea with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia.

The funding includes 1.2 billion KRW from the government and 120 million KRW from the university’s own resources. The project, running from 1 August 2025, to 30 July 2028, will focus on critical areas such as climate, environment, disaster prevention, energy, and ICT, creating a sustainable model for regional collaboration.

The project will unfold in three key phases.

In the first year (second half of 2025), INU will lay the groundwork by establishing the center, identifying talent, and hosting an international conference to build a robust cooperation framework.

The second and third years will see intensified efforts through joint research, technology cooperation projects, and integration with Official Development Assistance (ODA) programs.

By the fourth year, the focus will shift to demonstrating Korean technologies in Central Asia and establishing a long-term cooperation platform to ensure lasting impact.

A dedicated team of 15 professionals, including professors, researchers, and external experts, will drive the initiative under the leadership of Professor Lee Hee-gwan from INU’s Graduate School of Climate and International Cooperation.

The center will collaborate with prestigious institutions across Central Asia, including Eurasian National University (Kazakhstan), American University of Central Asia (Kyrgyzstan), Tajik Technical University (Tajikistan), Oguz Han Engineering and Technology University (Turkmenistan), Tashkent State University of Economics (Uzbekistan), and the National University of Mongolia.

INU will leverage its strategic location in Incheon’s InnoTown R&D Special Zone to facilitate technology demonstrations and foster partnerships with local companies, boosting the export of Korean technologies and enhancing the nation’s global brand.

Professor Lee Hee-gwan, head of the center, said, “Winning this cooperation center project is the result of the international cooperation capabilities and scientific and technological expertise of Incheon National University being recognized externally,” and added, “We will create a mutually beneficial and future-oriented cooperation model between Korea and Central Asia.”

The Korea–Central Asia Science and Technology Cooperation Center will serve as a pivotal hub for fostering international joint research, technology demonstrations, and talent exchange. By aligning with regional priorities, the project aims to address pressing challenges like climate change and disaster prevention while promoting sustainable development. ///nCa, 13 Aug 2025 (based on Incheon National University Press Release)