Peace in the Caucasus and the Upcoming Central Asian Summit: Key Topics from the Phone Call Between Turkmenistan’s National Leader and Azerbaijan’s President

On 10 August 2025, a phone call took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

At the beginning of the conversation, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current high level of relations between their countries.

During the discussion, the significance of agreements and documents signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the United States was emphasized. These include the Declaration signed by the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, witnessed by the U.S. President, the initialing of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and a joint statement on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. These steps were recognized as critical for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on achieving these historic agreements.

In turn, President Aliyev congratulated the Turkmen leadership on the successful conclusion of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries held in Awaza. The importance of the trilateral meeting between Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan, initiated by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Awaza, was also highlighted. The parties noted significant opportunities for further expanding cooperation among the three countries across various sectors, particularly in the development of transport and communication corridors.

The conversation also touched on the meeting of Central Asian heads of state held in Awaza, where discussions focused on preparations for the upcoming Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, scheduled for this autumn in Tashkent. During this meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed Azerbaijan’s inclusion in this regional format.

Taking the opportunity, the National Leader of the Turkmen People invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit Turkmenistan at a time convenient for him.

The phone call was initiated by the Azerbaijani side.