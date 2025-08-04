National Leader of Turkmenistan Meets with President of Tajikistan

On 4 August 2025, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Turkmenistan, in the city of Turkmenbashi, for a working visit.

At the Turkmenbashi city airport, the head of Tajikistan was welcomed by the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, esteemed Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

At the start of the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov greeted Emomali Rahmon in Turkmenbashi, wishing him a pleasant stay and a productive visit.

The President of Tajikistan expressed satisfaction with the timely opportunity to meet with Turkmenistan’s leadership and wished success to Turkmenistan in hosting a highly significant international conference on landlocked developing countries (LLDC3).

The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the bonds of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two friendly nations. Particular attention was given to ways of expanding political, trade-economic, and cultural ties.

Additionally, an exchange of views took place on several regional and international topics. ///nCa, 4 August 2025