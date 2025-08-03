LLDC3 — From Disadvantage to Advantage: The Role of Land Transportation

Tariq Saeedi

Historically, being landlocked has been a barrier to economic development, as it isolates countries from maritime trade routes critical for global commerce. According to the World Bank, landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) pay more than double their coastal neighbors in transport costs, which erodes their competitive edge (World Bank, 2019). However, advancements in land transportation are changing this dynamic, making landlocked countries more competitive.

Speed Advantage

Modern rail networks, such as the China-Europe Railway Express, have significantly reduced transit times compared to sea freight. Rail transport from China to Europe takes 12-20 days, while sea freight typically requires 30-50 days (Sino Shipping, 2025). This speed advantage is crucial for time-sensitive goods, enabling landlocked countries to participate more effectively in global supply chains.

Cost Competitiveness

While sea freight remains cheaper for bulk shipments, rail freight has become more cost-competitive, especially during periods of high sea freight rates. For example, rail freight costs from China to Europe range from $7,000 to $9,000 per 40-foot container, compared to $6,000 to $8,000 for sea freight (TJ China Freight, 2022). Rail’s lower volatility and reliability make it an attractive option for businesses seeking predictable costs.

Transportation Speed Comparison: China to Europe

To illustrate the speed advantage of land transportation, consider the transit times for goods traveling from Shanghai, China, to Rotterdam, Netherlands:

Transport Mode Transit Time Key Factors Rail Freight 12-15 days Faster, reliable, less affected by weather Sea Freight 35-40 days Slower, subject to port congestion and geopolitical disruptions

Rail freight, facilitated by initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), offers a significant time advantage, making it ideal for landlocked countries in Central Asia, such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which serve as transit hubs (CSIS, 2018).

Cost Comparison: Land vs. Sea Transportation

The cost of transporting goods from China to Europe varies by mode, with sea freight traditionally being the most economical. However, recent trends show rail freight narrowing the cost gap:

Transport Mode Cost per 40-foot Container Notes Sea Freight $6,000 – $8,000 Cheaper for bulk, volatile rates Rail Freight $7,000 – $9,000 More stable, faster delivery Air Freight $30,000+ Fastest, but prohibitively expensive

In 2021, sea freight rates surged due to global supply chain disruptions, making rail freight a cost-competitive alternative (Ziegler, 2022). The Eurasian Rail Alliance (ERA) Index reports that rail freight rates are 59% lower than sea freight rates in some scenarios, particularly during disruptions like the Red Sea crisis (SeaRates, 2024).

Initiatives in Africa to Overcome Landlockedness

Africa hosts 16 LLDCs, including Botswana, Rwanda, and Uganda, which face unique challenges due to their geographical isolation. Several initiatives are addressing these issues:

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) : Launched in 2021, AfCFTA aims to reduce trade barriers and enhance regional integration, enabling LLDCs to access larger markets (UN, 2022).

: Launched in 2021, AfCFTA aims to reduce trade barriers and enhance regional integration, enabling LLDCs to access larger markets (UN, 2022). Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) : PIDA focuses on developing multimodal transport corridors, such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting Kenya’s Mombasa port to Uganda and Rwanda, reducing transit times for landlocked countries (World Bank, 2019).

: PIDA focuses on developing multimodal transport corridors, such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting Kenya’s Mombasa port to Uganda and Rwanda, reducing transit times for landlocked countries (World Bank, 2019). Vienna Programme of Action (VPoA) : Adopted in 2014, the VPoA promotes sustainable development for LLDCs through infrastructure investment and trade facilitation (UN, 2014).

: Adopted in 2014, the VPoA promotes sustainable development for LLDCs through infrastructure investment and trade facilitation (UN, 2014). TIR Convention: Facilitated by UNECE, this convention streamlines customs procedures, reducing cross-border transport time by up to 80% and costs by up to 38% (UNECE, 2019).

These initiatives collectively aim to enhance connectivity, reduce trade costs, and foster economic growth for African LLDCs.

Central Asia: From Landlocked to Land-Linked

Central Asia, a region historically constrained by its landlocked status, is undergoing a remarkable transformation, converting its geographical challenge into a strategic economic advantage. Through strategic initiatives and infrastructure development, countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are positioning themselves as vital transit hubs connecting Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Regional Cooperation and Integration

The Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program is a cornerstone of this transformation, uniting 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and China, to foster economic integration across the Eurasian landmass. With a commitment of $50 billion over a decade, CAREC is investing in transport, trade, and energy infrastructure, enhancing regional connectivity and competitiveness. The program’s focus on multimodal transport corridors, such as the Trans-Caspian route, has significantly reduced transit times and costs, making Central Asia a more attractive destination for global trade and investment (Asian Development Bank, 2014).

Infrastructure Development

Major infrastructure projects are pivotal in turning Central Asia from landlocked to land-linked. The Middle Corridor, or Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), offers transit times of 10-15 days from China to Europe, compared to 15-60 days for traditional sea routes, with costs ranging from $3,500 to $4,500 per 40-foot container (The Business Year, 2025). Projects like the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the China-Europe Caspian Sea Express are further integrating the region into global supply chains, creating employment opportunities and stimulating industrial activity. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have identified a funding gap of EUR18.5 billion for modernizing logistics hubs, underscoring the region’s commitment to infrastructure development.

Economic Growth and Diversification

Central Asia is experiencing robust economic growth, with the World Bank projecting a 5% growth rate for 2025, driven by increased oil production in Kazakhstan and strong private consumption across the region (The Times of Central Asia, 2025). Foreign direct investment (FDI) has surged, reaching $211.4 billion in 2021, a 17-fold increase since 2000, with significant contributions from China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Mutual trade within Central Asia has also grown, with the share of intra-regional trade rising from 6.4% in 2014 to 10.6% in 2022, reflecting deeper economic integration. Countries like Uzbekistan have benefited from trade liberalization since 2017, while Kazakhstan is diversifying beyond commodities into sectors like technology and logistics (The Diplomat, 2023).

Sustainability and Global Integration

The UN Global Compact’s Central Asia Network, launched in 2025, connects over 140 companies to global sustainability initiatives, fostering a “New Silk Road” that aligns business practices with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This initiative enhances Central Asia’s economic and environmental resilience, positioning the region as a key player in sustainable global trade (Inter Press Service, 2025). Additionally, the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, connecting Afghanistan to Europe via Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, and the North-South and West-East transport corridors further enhance Central Asia’s transit potential, reducing reliance on traditional routes through Russia.

Geopolitical and Economic Opportunities

Central Asia’s strategic location at the crossroads of major powers attracts investments from China, Russia, and the European Union, which provide funding and technical assistance for sustainable transport solutions and regional cooperation. Turkey’s expanding transportation networks, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway and the Marmaray Tunnel, strengthen Central Asia’s connectivity to European markets. Remittances remain a critical economic driver for Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, supporting household consumption, though they face risks from international sanctions. By leveraging these opportunities, Central Asia is not only overcoming its landlocked status but also emerging as a dynamic hub for global trade and investment.

Geoeconomic Opportunities for Landlocked Countries

Landlocked countries are leveraging their geographical positions to become key players in global trade networks:

Strategic Transit Hubs : Central Asian countries like Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are capitalizing on their locations along the BRI, serving as connectors between Asia and Europe (UNDP, 2024).

: Central Asian countries like Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are capitalizing on their locations along the BRI, serving as connectors between Asia and Europe (UNDP, 2024). Regional Integration : Participation in regional economic communities, such as the East African Community (EAC) and AfCFTA, allows LLDCs to access larger markets and reduce dependency on single transit routes.

: Participation in regional economic communities, such as the East African Community (EAC) and AfCFTA, allows LLDCs to access larger markets and reduce dependency on single transit routes. Infrastructure Investments : Projects like the Trans-Afghan Railway, connecting Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to Pakistan’s ports, enhance sea access for landlocked nations (Britannica, 2025).

: Projects like the Trans-Afghan Railway, connecting Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to Pakistan’s ports, enhance sea access for landlocked nations (Britannica, 2025). Digital Transformation : E-commerce and digital services enable LLDCs to participate in global trade without relying heavily on physical transportation (Digital Watch, 2019).

: E-commerce and digital services enable LLDCs to participate in global trade without relying heavily on physical transportation (Digital Watch, 2019). Policy Reforms: Countries like Rwanda have demonstrated that sound governance and pro-business policies can attract foreign investment, fostering growth despite landlocked status (Polity, 2017).

Additional Considerations

Environmental Sustainability : Rail freight emits significantly less CO₂ than air freight and trucks, making it a greener option for landlocked countries (Sino Shipping, 2025).

: Rail freight emits significantly less CO₂ than air freight and trucks, making it a greener option for landlocked countries (Sino Shipping, 2025). Security Benefits : Landlocked countries are less exposed to maritime risks like piracy or geopolitical tensions in sea routes, enhancing the reliability of land-based transport.

: Landlocked countries are less exposed to maritime risks like piracy or geopolitical tensions in sea routes, enhancing the reliability of land-based transport. Cultural and Economic Diversification: Many landlocked countries, particularly in Central Asia, leverage their cultural heritage and diversify their economies through tourism and service sectors.

* * *

Landlocked countries are transforming their geographical challenges into opportunities through advancements in land transportation, strategic regional initiatives, and geoeconomic positioning. The speed and cost competitiveness of rail freight, coupled with initiatives like AfCFTA, PIDA, and CAREC, are enabling LLDCs to integrate into global trade networks. Central Asia, in particular, is emerging as a dynamic economic region, leveraging its strategic location and infrastructure investments to become a vital link in Eurasian trade. As Turkmenistan hosts LLDC3 in 2025, the focus on sustainable development and regional cooperation will further empower these nations to thrive in the global economy. /// nCa, 3 August 2025

References