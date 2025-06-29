National Leader of Turkmenistan Meets with Head of Daewoo E&C – Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Awarded Ninth Dan in Taekwondo

On 28 June 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a meeting with Mr. Jong Won-joo, Chairman of the Board of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

Mr. Jong extended heartfelt congratulations on the second anniversary of Arkadag City and conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae-myung.

Expressing appreciation for the kind words and reciprocating best wishes to the President of Korea, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized that major Korean companies are actively engaged in projects across Turkmenistan, particularly in the oil and gas sector and chemical industry.

He also noted that Korean partners are contributing to the creation of a medical cluster in Arkadag City. In this context, the National Leader underscored Turkmenistan’s focus on ensuring the efficiency of new facilities, adherence to environmental standards, and integration of advanced scientific and technological solutions. He expressed confidence that Daewoo Engineering & Construction would fulfill its contractual obligations with high quality and within the established timeframe.

Thanking for the conditions created for the fulfillment of contractual obligations by the company, the businessman also announced that the Korean Taekwondo Federation has decided to award Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the highest degree of mastery in taekwondo – the ninth dan.

Mr. Chong Kapkil, Head of the Kukkiwon Taekwondo Federation of Korea presented the National Leader with a certificate confirming this distinction, as well as a special taekwondo uniform. The award was given in honor of Berdimuhamedov’s role in promoting this martial art globally, his personal commitment to sports, and his support for taekwondo development in Turkmenistan.

Hero-Arkadag noted that he regards the award of the ninth dan in taekwondo as an honor given to Turkmen taekwondo practitioners.

He reaffirmed that Turkmenistan will continue to provide the necessary conditions for the advancement of taekwondo and other sports. The National Leader highlighted the growing popularity of taekwondo among Turkmen youth, who have earned accolades in international competitions.

Concluding the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed organizing a meeting between the head of the Kukkiwon Taekwondo Federation and Turkmen athletes, noting its potential to offer valuable guidance and inspiration. ///nCa, 29 June 2025