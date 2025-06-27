Roundtable “Health of Society – the Key to Peace and Prosperity” brought together national and international partners in Ashgabat

On the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on June 26, 2025, a roundtable titled “Healthy Society – A Foundation for Peace and Prosperity” was held at the Archabil Hotel in Ashgabat, organized with the support of the Turkmen Government and the European Union Central Asia Drug Action Programme (CADAP).

The event brought together representatives of key government agencies of Turkmenistan, civil society and international organizations to discuss approaches to preventing substance use, strengthening interagency cooperation and empowering youth.

The National Coordinator of CADAP in Turkmenistan and the Programme Manager of the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan delivered welcoming remarks, emphasizing the significance of the date and the importance of collective efforts in building a society where health, trust and partnership are the foundations of peace and prosperity.

The round table featured speeches by representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan:

• The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan presented initiatives to create a safe environment and involve young people in preventive activities. Particular attention was paid to the participation of the department’s employees in international programs, including internships at the European Drug Agency.

• The Ministry of Health shared its experience in the early detection and treatment of addictions, as well as the development of interdepartmental cooperation within the framework of the 7th phase of the CADAP program.

• The Ministry of Education presented approaches to the formation of resilience in young people through educational programs, development of life skills and international exchange.

During the discussion, participants noted Turkmenistan’s phenomenal success in combating the use of psychoactive substances, emphasizing the important role of the state strategy. Further steps to strengthen interdepartmental interaction and international cooperation were also discussed.

Special attention was given to the upcoming Regional Youth Forum, scheduled for September 2025, initiated by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and supported by CADAP. The Forum will serve as a platform for dialogue, experience sharing, and the promotion of health and peace among youth in Central Asia. It will be held in recognition of the International Year of Peace and Trust and in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s status of Permanent Neutrality.

The event concluded with an evening reception at the Ashgabat Golf Club, providing participants with further opportunities for informal dialogue and networking. ///nCa, 27 June 2025 (in cooperation with EU CADAP, photo credit – Turkmenportal)