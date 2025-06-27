Art without borders: Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Georgia and Director of National Theatre named after Shota Rustaveli discussed issues of cultural cooperation

On 26 June 2025, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia Mr. D.Seyitmammedov met with the Director of National Theatre named after Shota Rustaveli Mr. G.Tevzadze.

The parties noted that theatre, being one of the oldest art forms and an integral part of the history and traditions of the peoples, is of great importance in the cultural life of the society, in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

The Ambassador informed Mr. G.Tevzadze about the cultural events dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. In this regard, the parties also agreed to organize joint cultural events.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the establishment of direct ties and creative cooperation between the theatres of the two countries will contribute to the expansion of cultural cooperation and rapprochement of the two peoples.

As part of the visit the Director familiarized the Ambassador with the history of Rustaveli Theater, its activities, creative projects and initiatives. A tour of theater’s halls was conducted. ///nCa, 27 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)