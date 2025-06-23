The meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers unanimously adopted Turkmenistan-initiated resolution on neutrality

On 21-22 June 2025, the delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 51st meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held in Istanbul.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on topical issues of political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and scientific orientation. The issues of strengthening peace, security and sustainable development in the OIC member states, as well as enhancing cooperation between the states, occupied an important place on the agenda of the meeting.

In his speech at the forum, the representative of Turkmenistan noted that one of the important directions of the country’s foreign policy is to continue the course towards further development of cooperation within the OIC, as well as strengthening effective relations with all Member States of the Organization.

It was noted that, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly declared 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, which became a vivid expression of recognition of Turkmenistan’s activities aimed at ensuring global peace and sustainable development.

On 22 June 2025, within the framework of the 51st Meeting of the OIC Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, a resolution “On the role of the policy of neutrality in maintaining and strengthening international peace, security and sustainable development in the OIC space and around the world” was unanimously adopted.

The document emphasizes that neutrality as a political and legal instrument contributes to strengthening international and regional stability and plays an important role in the development of peaceful, friendly and mutually beneficial relations between States.

The adoption of this resolution at the OIC is a clear evidence of the recognition and support by the international community of Turkmenistan’s peacekeeping foreign policy strategy aimed at strengthening mutual trust, promoting dialogue and developing constructive international cooperation.

***

A key event on the sidelines of the last meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was a round table on the theme “Peace and Trust: foundations of unity and Stability in the Islamic World”, organized on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

The event brought together about 100 participants, including heads and representatives of the foreign ministries of the OIC Member States, reputable international organizations, research centers, the diplomatic corps, prominent political scientists and the media.

During the round table, it was noted that Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality not only meets the national interests of the country, but is also an effective tool for peacemaking, strengthening security and stability in the regional and global dimensions.

As the participants of the event emphasized, by consistently implementing a foreign policy course based on the principles of positive neutrality, Turkmenistan is making a concrete contribution to strengthening constructive international cooperation for the sake of universal well-being. ///nCa, 23 June 2025