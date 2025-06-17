The Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Turkmenistan presented copies of her credentials

On June 16, 2025, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Alenka Suhadolnik, who presented copies of her credentials.

M.Byashimova congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment to this responsible post and expressed the Turkmen side’s readiness to provide assistance and support in the implementation of her diplomatic activities.

The parties then discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

It was emphasized that meetings held on a regular basis are one of the important mechanisms that contribute to the promotion of bilateral partnership. In this regard, the importance of the planned political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Slovenia was noted.

At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors confirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation. /// nCa, 17 June 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)