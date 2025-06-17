Current issues of Turkmen-Slovenian partnership were discussed

On June 16, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Marko Stucin.

The meeting discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Slovenia, interaction within international organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

***

Political consultations were then held between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Slovenia.

The Turkmen side was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova, and the Slovenian delegation was led by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Marko Stucin.

During the consultations, a set of topical issues of further strengthening Turkmen-Slovenian relations was considered in detail. An exchange of views on topical aspects of the regional and international agenda also took place.

The diplomats emphasized the constructive activities of states in a multilateral format, primarily on the sidelines of the UN, within which the parties provide mutual support to the international initiatives and undertakings put forward.

The mutual commitment to intensifying bilateral mutually beneficial partnership in various areas with an emphasis on improving the legal framework was confirmed.

Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, where there is significant potential for joint work. In this regard, the importance of intensifying the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was emphasized.

Such areas as telecommunications, transport, pharmaceuticals, innovative technologies, trade and others were named as promising areas.

In addition, the parties discussed in detail issues of interaction in the field of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. /// nCa, 17 June 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)