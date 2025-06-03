State Visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Mongolia – 14 Documents Signed – Bilateral Cooperation Commission Established

On 1-2 June 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov paid his first state visit as head of state to Mongolia.

On 2 June, summit talks took place in Ulaanbaatar between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa.

The talks were held in both narrow and expanded formats, during which the parties discussed issues of expanding and developing friendly relations, mutually beneficial cooperation, and deepening engagement at regional and international levels.

As a result of the negotiations, 14 documents were signed aimed at strengthening the legal framework for relations and cooperation between the two countries, as well as expanding ties in areas such as trade, economy, investments, foreign affairs, light industry, healthcare, education, and science.

The heads of state adopted a joint statement emphasizing the importance of deepening cooperation in trade and economic spheres, transport and logistics, agriculture, and environmental protection.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also met with the Chairman of the Great State Khural of Mongolia, Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan.

Business communities of the two countries held business forum and established direct contacts, laying the foundation for long-term cooperation in sectors such as food, agriculture, and the textile industry.

During the visit, over 80 artists from Mongolia and Turkmenistan performed at a joint gala concert at the Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Turkmen-Mongolian talks

At the start of the negotiations, President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa reaffirmed Mongolia’s commitment to strengthening friendly ties with Turkmenistan and expanding bilateral cooperation in all areas.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the current meeting is a logical continuation of the substantive talks held during the state visit of the Mongolian President to Turkmenistan in the autumn last year.

Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to Mongolia for supporting its neutral status and international initiatives put forward within the framework of the United Nations and other international platforms. In return, Turkmenistan intends to continue supporting Mongolia’s internationally significant initiatives.

Confirming Turkmenistan’s commitment to intensifying and expanding trade and economic cooperation with Mongolia, President Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that all conditions are in place to make these ties dynamic and multifaceted. One of the outcomes of the negotiations was the signing of an Agreement on the Establishment of an Intergovernmental Commission for Bilateral Cooperation.

President Berdimuhamedov highlighted significant opportunities for cooperation in the transport sector. He noted Turkmenistan’s initiative, “Revival of the Great Silk Road,” which involves implementing major projects to create a network of combined transport and logistics corridors spanning multiple countries. These projects are directly relevant to the challenges faced by landlocked nations. He announced that in August, the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries will be held on Turkmenistan’s Caspian coast in Awaza, at the level of heads of state and government, under the theme “Advancing Progress through Partnership.” President Berdimuhamedov invited Mongolia to participate in this Forum.

Continuing the topic, he noted that in April of this year, Turkmenistan officially joined the “Multilateral Agreement on the Establishment of an International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries,” confirming its readiness to actively collaborate with this Center based in Ulaanbaatar.

Highlighting energy as a key area of partnership, President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the potential for cooperation in this sector. Turkmenistan is also ready to consider proposals from Mongolian partners, support entrepreneurs in establishing direct contacts, and provide favorable legal conditions for mutual trade operations.

Cultural and humanitarian ties, tourism, and sports also hold promising prospects for developing bilateral cooperation.

Concluding his remarks, President Berdimuhamedov invited his Mongolian counterpart to participate in the International Forum dedicated to the Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, to be held on 12 December in Ashgabat.

In response, President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa noted that the negotiations resulted in agreements to further strengthen the legal framework of Turkmen-Mongolian relations and to enrich and expand partnership in trade, economic, and humanitarian-cultural areas.

He emphasized the importance of establishing a Joint Committee on Road Transport to develop transportation and logistics, as well as committees on agriculture, veterinary services, and animal husbandry.

The Mongolian President highlighted the significance of agreements on joint projects and programs in the light industry sector to increase mutual trade turnover and expand the range of goods. Mongolia also expressed readiness to deepen ties with Turkmenistan in education, science, culture, and professional training.

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa reaffirmed Mongolia’s com

mitment to active cooperation with Turkmenistan within international and regional organizations. He thanked Turkmenistan for joining the Mongolian initiative, the “Multilateral Agreement on the Establishment of an International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries.”

Documents signed

During the State Visit, the two sides signed the following documents to strengthen the legal basis for bilateral cooperation

1. President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the Joint Declaration on Developing Bilateral Cooperation between Mongolia and Turkmenistan.

2. Intergovernmental Agreement between Mongolia and Turkmenistan on Establishing a Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation.

A Consultative Meeting of the Mongolia-Turkmenistan Joint Commission will convene every two years to discuss issues in the economy, trade, science, technology, tertiary education, food, agriculture, and culture.

3. General Intergovernmental Agreement between Mongolia and Turkmenistan on Economic Cooperation.

The two sides will strengthen mutually beneficial economic cooperation in energy, transport, communications, infrastructure, light industry, agriculture, and tourism, as well as exchange information and experience, implement joint programs, and support business partnerships.

4. Medium-Term Intergovernmental Program between Mongolia and Turkmenistan on Developing Cooperation in Trade, Economy, and Investment for 2026-2028.

The two sides defined the areas of cooperation between 2026 and 2028, cooperating in expanding trade, supporting exports of value-added products, promoting SME cooperation, attracting investment, developing transport and logistics infrastructure, and collaborating in agro-processing, construction, and veterinary services. Business forums will be organized regularly to mutually introduce products to the markets of the two countries.

5. Program of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for 2026-2027.

The Foreign Ministries of the two countries will expand cooperation and hold regular consultation meetings on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

6. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry of Mongolia and the Ministry of Light Industry of Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the Light Industry Sector.

7. Agreement between the Ministry of Education of Mongolia and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan on Cooperation in Education.

The two sides will facilitate favorable conditions by mutually granting scholarships for study and research in tertiary education institutions and exchanging information and consultations on mutual recognition of educational documents and academic degrees.

8. Memorandum of Understanding between the Office of the Governor of the Capital City of Mongolia and the Administration of the City of Ashgabat of Turkmenistan on Establishing a Sister-City Relations between Ulaanbaatar and Ashgabat.

Ulaanbaatar and Ashgabat will develop cooperation in innovation, trade, economy, science, culture, sports, tourism, and other areas based on mutual trust and respect, and support exchanges of officials and businesses.

9. Memorandum of Understanding between the Mongolian Academy of Sciences and the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.

10. Memorandum of Understanding between the Chinggis Khaan National Museum of Mongolia and the National Museum of Turkmenistan.

11. Memorandum of Understanding between the Mongolian National Broadcaster and the Television and State Committee of Turkmenistan on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography Cooperation.

12. Memorandum of Understanding between the Mongolian National University of Medical Sciences and the Myrat Garryev State Medical University of Turkmenistan on Cooperation in Education and Health Services.

13. Memorandum of Understanding between the School of Political Science, International Relations, and Public Administration of the National University of Mongolia and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

14. Memorandum of Understanding between the MONTSAME National News Agency of Mongolia and the Turkmenistan State News Agency TDH.

Press Conference

Following the signing ceremony of bilateral documents, the heads of the two states addressed representatives of the media.

Commenting on the outcomes of the negotiations, President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa warmly welcomed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, noting that this was the first state visit by a Turkmen leader to Mongolia in over 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The visit, which followed President Khurelsukh’s trip to Turkmenistan in October 2024, was described as a historic milestone, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The parties adopted a Joint Statement on the Development of Bilateral Cooperation, which outlines a roadmap for future collaboration across various sectors. According to President Khurelsukh, this document will significantly strengthen ties in trade, economy, transport, agriculture, culture, education, and healthcare.

The President of Mongolia also emphasized the importance of the signed documents. A Medium-Term Intergovernmental Program (2026–2028) for cooperation in trade, economy, and investments was signed, along with an agreement to establish a Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation.

Agreements on aviation and road transport, signed last year, have laid the foundation for improved connectivity between the two countries. Additionally, joint committees on agriculture, veterinary services, and animal husbandry were established.

“Under the “White Gold” National Movement initiated by the President of Mongolia, we agreed to align Mongolia’s wool and cashmere production with Turkmenistan’s cotton and yarn spinning industries to manufacture knitwear and textiles, implementing projects that would serve as symbols of our bilateral relations”, said Khurelsukh.

A joint cultural performance in Ulaanbaatar, where Turkmen artists introduced their art to the Mongolian audience, strengthened intercultural ties, he highlighted.

The Mongolia-Turkmenistan Business Forum and the fair of Turkmen carpets and handicrafts were noted as platforms for fostering business and cultural connections.

It was emphasized that during the negotiations, Mongolia and Turkmenistan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation within the United Nations and other international organizations. It was also noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the UN’s recognition of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status. The Mongolian President congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the friendly people of Turkmenistan on this significant milestone.

Addressing the outcomes of the high-level negotiations between the delegations of Turkmenistan and Mongolia, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that they were conducted in a friendly, trustful, and productive atmosphere. All key areas of bilateral cooperation were discussed, alongside an exchange of views on pressing international policy issues.

In the realm of foreign policy, the two countries will continue joint efforts to maintain and strengthen global and regional peace and stability. Turkmenistan and Mongolia will work toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, collaborating on environmental and food security issues, energy security, and transport connectivity.

“I expressed gratitude to the President for Mongolia’s support of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and our international initiatives aimed at ensuring global security and cooperation, as well as promoting trust-based dialogue in interstate relations,” said President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

A priority focus during the negotiations was trade and economic partnership. The potential for combining efforts to achieve transport connectivity and cooperation on the creation of transcontinental transport corridors from Asia to Europe was highlighted. In this context, President Berdimuhamedov underscored the significance of Turkmenistan’s “Revival of the Great Silk Road” initiative. Opportunities for partnership in energy and communications were also noted.

The President of Turkmenistan stated that parliamentary cooperation, intended to become a cornerstone of interstate relations, was thoroughly discussed during the negotiations. Agreements were also reached on expanding cultural, humanitarian, scientific, educational, and sports cooperation.

As emphasized, the negotiations resulted in the signing of a substantial package of bilateral documents.

“Turkmenistan and Mongolia have confirmed their firm commitment to confidently and consistently building relations based on friendship, equality, and mutual benefit for the long term,” President Berdimuhamedov concluded.

President of Turkmenistan and Chairman of Mongolian Parliament Discuss Strengthening Inter-Parliamentary Ties

During his state visit to Mongolia, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Great State Khural of Mongolia, Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan.

The Chairman of the Great State Khural warmly welcomed President Berdimuhamedov, praising his contribution to pursuing a constructive and peace-loving policy aimed at expanding regional and international cooperation.

He emphasized that the high-level negotiations held in Ulaanbaatar marked a new milestone in interstate dialogue.

President Berdimuhamedov, expressing gratitude for the warm reception, voiced confidence that the meeting would contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and developing new forms of cooperation, including between legislative bodies.

He recalled the state visit of the President of Mongolia to Turkmenistan in 2024, during which a Joint Statement on bilateral relations was adopted, and a Roadmap for 2025–2026 was developed to implement the agreements reached.

President Berdimuhamedov placed special emphasis on inter-parliamentary cooperation as a key direction of partnership. Parliamentary Friendship Groups have been established in the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the Great State Khural of Mongolia to support political and diplomatic relations through parliamentary diplomacy.

He highlighted the following priority areas:

– Strengthening ties between Friendship Groups and organizing their working visits.

– Cooperation between young parliamentarians.

– Enhancing the role of women in inter-parliamentary dialogue.

– Exchange of experience in legislative activities.

– Support for the initiatives of both countries in international organizations, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The Chairman of the Great State Khural expressed gratitude for President Berdimuhamedov’s proposals, noting that they open new prospects for deepening inter-parliamentary cooperation. He stressed that such steps contribute to the comprehensive development of Turkmen-Mongolian relations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing inter-parliamentary ties.

Joint Business Forum

On 2 June 2025, the Mongolia-Turkmenistan Business Forum was held at the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, serving as a significant platform for deepening trade and economic cooperation between Mongolia and Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by members of the governments, representatives of the chambers of commerce and industry, and over 100 delegates from the public and private sectors of both countries.

Participants discussed prospects for cooperation in trade, investments, food, agriculture, textiles, and knitwear sectors. The forum provided an opportunity to exchange information on the current economic situation, investment climate, and legal frameworks of the two countries, fostering the establishment of direct business contacts.

A highlight of the forum was an exhibition-fair of traditional Turkmen carpets and handicrafts. Economic Policy Advisor to President of Mongolia Davaadalai Batsuuri noted: “The exhibition served as a platform for the exchange of expertise between Mongolian and Turkmen companies in the areas of technology, design, and raw material selection for textile production.” Mongolian carpet and textile companies also showcased their products, contributing to stronger business ties.

Gochmurat Charyev, a representative of the National Museum of Turkmenistan, emphasized the cultural and economic significance of the exhibition: “Turkmen carpets are a centuries-old craft requiring meticulous work. We see it as a manifestation of our two countries’ willingness to expand relations not only in culture and art, but also in all areas.”

Within the framework of the forum, B2B meetings were held, during which business representatives discussed joint trade and investment projects. The forum marked a significant step for the business communities of both countries, laying the foundation for long-term partnership.

As a result of the business forum, a number of bilateral documents were signed.

***

Having completed the state visit to Mongolia, the President of Turkmenistan returned to Ashgabat. ///nCa, 3 June 2025 [photo credit – official website of President of Mongolia/TDH]