Turkmenistan participated in the meeting of the Customs Services of the ECO member States

On May 28, 2025, Maksat Khudaikuliev, Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, participated in the 10th meeting of the Council of Heads of Customs Administrations of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries, held in Tehran, Iran.

The meeting’s agenda focused on key initiatives to enhance regional customs cooperation, including simplifying trade procedures, developing electronic data exchange, combating customs offenses, implementing paperless trade elements, and personnel training.

Discussions also highlighted the launch of the ECO Information Database on Combating Customs Offenses, the establishment of a unified electronic interaction system among member states’ customs authorities, and the potential for increased collaboration between ECO and the World Customs Organization.

In his address, Chairman Khudaikuliev detailed Turkmenistan’s advancements in modernizing and digitizing its customs service. He specifically noted the renovation of infrastructure at major border customs posts like Farap and Garabogaz, the integration of cutting-edge information systems, the operational launch of a Control and Analytical Center in January 2025, and the recognition of Turkmenistan’s Training Center as a Regional Training Center by the World Customs Organization.

During his visit, Chairman Khudaikuliev also held a bilateral meeting with Foroud Asghari, Head of the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran. They discussed pressing issues in bilateral cooperation and the execution of the Joint Action Plan for 2025-2026, which includes implementing agreements on information exchange and training for customs officers. ///nCa, 30 May 2025