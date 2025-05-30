Peace, Trust, and Neutrality: Turkmenistan’s Celebration for Children in Belarus

On May 28, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Belarus organized a special event dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent Neutrality. The event took place at the Republican Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Children, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The event started with a welcoming speech by L. Kondrashova, Director of the Republican Rehabilitation Center. She addressed the attendees, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in humanitarian initiatives.

Following her remarks, N. Shagulyev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belarus, provided a detailed overview of Turkmenistan’s achievements as a neutral state. He highlighted the country’s commitment to peace, stability, and international collaboration.

As part of the event, a photo exhibition showcased Turkmenistan’s rich cultural heritage, artistic traditions, and natural landscapes. Additionally, a video presentation illustrated the country’s achievements since gaining independence, celebrating its historical legacy and vibrant national identity.

Turkmen students studying in Belarus added to the festive atmosphere with a concert program featuring traditional songs and the folk dance “Kushtdepdi,” embodying Turkmenistan’s cultural spirit.

During the event, Kondrashova fondly recalled her participation in the international conference “Year of Peace and Trust: Development of International Activities for Children” held on March 29, 2025, in the city of Arkadag.

The celebration concluded with a heartfelt gesture from the Embassy of Turkmenistan, as children receiving treatment at the rehabilitation center were presented with gifts, symbolizing goodwill and friendship. ///nCa, 30 May 2025