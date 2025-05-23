UNICEF and National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan Strengthened School Safety and Community Preparedness for Emergencies

From 5 to 22 May, UNICEF and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan worked together to strengthen school safety and community-based emergency preparedness in the regions vulnerable to natural hazards. The joint efforts aimed to build local capacities, improve coordination, and ensure that children, teachers, and families are better equipped to respond to potential emergencies and disasters.

Through a series of hands-on training sessions in Lebap and Dashoguz velayats, school principals, teachers, local authorities, National Red Crescent Society volunteers, and emergency responders came together to enhance their skills and engaged in simulations and practical exercises aimed to manage risks and protect children. Participants updated school emergency response plans, practiced evacuation drills, and explored inclusive approaches to ensure the safety of children with disabilities. The sessions also addressed gender considerations in emergencies and provided tools for assessing non-structural safety risks in schools.

Alongside school-level efforts, the initiative focused on empowering communities. Local authorities, teachers, and National Red Crescent Society volunteers took part in practical simulations that strengthened their ability to coordinate first aid assistance, evacuation procedures, and early warning measures. These activities helped reinforce the message that preparedness is a shared responsibility — and one that begins well before a crisis occurs.

The trainings were delivered by UNICEF’s emergency team in close coordination with the Ministry of Education, the Emergency and Civil Rescue Department of the Ministry of Defense, and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan. UNICEF remains committed to working with national partners to create more resilient communities where every child can learn and thrive in a safe environment. ///nCa, 23 May 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)