CNPC – PLATINUM SPONSOR OF THE INTERNATIONAL FORUM TO ATTRACT FOREIGN INVESTMENTS IN TURKMENISTAN’S ECONOMY (TEIF 2025)

In 2025, the International Year of Peace and Trust, energy security has become central to global stability and economic growth. Investment in natural and eco-friendly energy sources is expanding rapidly as nations strive to balance energy demand with climate commitments. Turkmenistan, with its vast energy resources and strategic geographical position, is actively fostering international cooperation to drive investment in sustainable energy projects. The country strategically enhances regional energy security through key infrastructure projects, notably the Turkmenistan-China pipeline, TAPI transnational gas pipeline fostering multilateral partnerships and attracting crucial investments for Asian economies.

In this context, the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025) serves as a premier platform for strategic dialogue and collaboration. This high-profile event will unite global decision-makers, investors, and industry leaders to explore financing opportunities, technological innovations, and key investment priorities in Turkmenistan’s energy sector. The forum will feature insights from leading figures in energy and finance, fostering partnerships that drive sustainable energy development.

CNPC actively participates in this major annual economic event and is the platinum sponsor of TEIF 2025. CNPC is a comprehensive international energy corporation occupying a leading position in the global energy industry. The company is involved in oil and gas investment integration, engineering technology services, oil project construction, petroleum machinery manufacturing, financial services, and new energy development.

CNPC has been actively involved in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector since 2002. The company is engaged in oil and gas field development, oilfield services, petroleum equipment marketing, and natural gas trade in the country. China and Turkmenistan have developed a strong energy partnership, making each other their largest natural gas trade partners.

CNPC remains committed to its principles of people-oriented policies, environmental responsibility, and safety. Together with the global oil and gas industry, CNPC is making efforts to combat climate change and promote the transition to green technologies. The company supports a green and low-carbon development model, adhering to its original strategy of “clean alternative, strategic substitution, and green development,” with the goal of achieving “near-zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

Operating under the philosophy of “mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation for common development,” CNPC strictly adheres to local laws and business ethics while fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities. The company actively participates in various social welfare activities, supports the development of local enterprises, and generates economic opportunities and employment for local communities.

CNPC has been a long-standing participant in TEIF and remains committed to sustainable energy development in Turkmenistan. As of now, more than 250 delegates from 30 countries have registered for TEIF 2025, and an increasing number of international companies are joining as sponsors.

For more information, visit the official website of TEIF 2025. ///nCa, 3 April 2025 (The material provided by TEIF Organizers)