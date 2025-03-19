The National Leader of Turkmenistan and the President of Uzbekistan discussed preparations for the upcoming summits

On 19 March 2025, a telephone conversation was held between the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan. The discussion focused on opportunities to deepen interstate cooperation and preparations for upcoming regional summits.

At the outset, the sides exchanged warm congratulations on the approaching Novruz holiday.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed his gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his significant personal contribution to strengthening the ties between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing the active development of bilateral relations across a broad spectrum of sectors.

He highlighted that the cornerstone of this dynamic is the open, trusting, and constructive political dialogue established at the highest levels of government. These meetings and interactions between the leaders of the two nations provide crucial momentum for further enhancing the Turkmen-Uzbek strategic partnership.

Upcoming summits

During their conversation, Berdimuhamedov and Mirziyoyev discussed the upcoming high-level meetings that Uzbekistan will host this year.

“We fully support Uzbekistan’s hosting of the Central Asia-European Union Summit, the Central Asia-Gulf Summit, and the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia this year,” Berdimuhamedov emphasized, expressing confidence in joint work on the preparation and holding of these international events.

He highlighted the upcoming summit of Central Asian heads of state and European Union leaders in Samarkand on 4 April 2025. In this context, Berdimuhamedov recalled his recent Euronews interview, where he stressed the significance of this inaugural summit for the further development of cooperation between the region and Europe.

According to Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is ready to work together on the agenda of the forum, its program and documents that are expected to be adopted as a result of the summit.

Currently, efforts are underway to finalize the texts of the Joint Declaration of the First European Union-Central Asia Summit and the Declaration of Intent focusing on enhanced cooperation in critical raw materials.

The Turkmen side also intends to actively participate in the International Conference “Central Asia in the Face of Global Challenges: Consolidation for Common Prosperity,” organized alongside the Summit on 4-5 April. Turkmenistan is actively involved in developing the draft “Green Development Concept” for Central Asia.

“As is evident, the scope of issues is extensive and highly relevant. Therefore, I believe it is essential to thoroughly discuss these topics during the upcoming EU-Central Asia meeting of foreign ministers in Ashgabat on 27 March, to ensure comprehensive preparations for the heads of state’s final decisions,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said during the conversation.

The conversation then turned to the international conference, “Year of Peace and Trust: Development of International Activities for Children,” to be held in Arkadag on 29 March, organized by the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

Highlighting that the conference will address crucial issues concerning children’s health protection, inclusive education, the role of families in child-rearing, and social assistance for children, Berdimuhamedov extended an invitation to Uzbekistan to participate in the forum.

President Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan’s leadership for its proactive approach to addressing urgent problems and fostering effective interstate relations bilaterally and multilaterally. He conveyed confidence that joint efforts and coordinated actions would contribute to the sustainable and stable development of both nations and the broader Central Asian region.

Concluding the conversation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed his firm belief that Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as fraternal nations with significant international standing and active proponents of United Nations principles in their domestic and foreign policies, would continue to play a vital role in implementing long-term, large-scale strategies and programs adopted by the international community, contribute to strengthening global peace, security, stability, and sustainable development.///nCa, 19 March 2025