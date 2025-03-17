Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan meets Emir of Qatar, Regional Security and TAPI discussed with Qatar Prime Minister

On 16 March 2025, in Doha, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Meredov conveyed greetings from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, expressed greetings to the leadership of Turkmenistan, wishing that the perfect blessings and fasts, prayers in the holy month of Ramadan were accepted by God.

Highlighting the strengthening of bilateral relations, the Turkmen side emphasized the significance of the telephone conversation held on 3 March 2025, with the National Leader of Turkmenistan.

The sides noted the importance of expanding cooperation, particularly in multilateral formats such as the United Nations.

Special attention was given to the upcoming International Forum of Peace and Trust, scheduled for 12 December 2025, in Ashgabat, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. Qatar was invited to participate in this significant event.

***

On the same day, Meredov also met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian sectors. Energy, investment, and transportation were identified as key areas for future collaboration.

In addition, there was a detailed exchange of views on regional security and development priorities, as well as the socio-economic situation in Afghanistan.

In particular, the progress of construction work in Afghanistan on the Serkhetabat-Herat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline was discussed. The Qatari side highly appreciated the cooperation in this area.

The sides stressed the positive nature of their cooperation within international organizations. The upcoming Forum within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust, set for 12 December 2025, in Turkmenistan, was highlighted. The Qatari side was invited to participate in the high-level forum.///nCa, 17 March 2025