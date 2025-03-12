Visit of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships to Ashgabat – transport, energy and trade among the key topics of the upcoming talks

On the eve of the first Central Asia–European Union Summit, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela begins his week-long tour of five Central Asian countries on 12 March. Turkmenistan will be the first country to be visited by the Commissioner. In an exclusive interview with the newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan, Síkela revealed the purpose of the agenda of the upcoming meetings in Ashgabat, as well as discussed the strategic directions of cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan.

As follows from the interview, the upcoming talks in Ashgabat will be focused on the modernization of the economy, the development of “green” energy, transport links and trade reforms.

“My meetings in Turkmenistan will focus on economic modernization, green energy, transport links and trade reforms,” Síkela said. “In particular, the Global Gateway initiative serves as an effective tool for deepening cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, reducing methane emissions, and the country’s accession to the World Trade Organization.”

An important place on the agenda is the discussion of human rights and public administration reforms, which, according to Síkela, is a key factor in strengthening relations between the EU and Turkmenistan. Strategic projects, including the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and the improvement of the investment climate, will also be discussed.

“The International Seaport of Turkmenbashi is a strategic point for the development of the Trans–Caspian transport Corridor,” he stressed.

Síkela highlighted several key areas for strengthening the EU’s partnership with Turkmenistan. They include:

Development of green energy and support for measures to reduce methane emissions in accordance with Turkmenistan’s National Climate Change Strategy. “The European Union is particularly interested in supporting measures to reduce methane emissions and develop renewable energy sources,” the commissioner noted.

Transport links: the EU is working to improve links through the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

Trade reforms and support for Turkmenistan’s integration into world markets, including assistance in WTO accession.

Touching upon the specific initiatives offered by the EU to Turkmenistan, the European Commissioner noted that within the framework of the Global Gateway, the European Union has launched two major projects in Turkmenistan. The first project is aimed at facilitating the country’s WTO accession and trade enhancement. The second focuses on supporting the development of renewable energy sources and reducing methane emissions.

“At the regional level, Turkmenistan is successfully implementing projects supported by the European Union in the field of water resources management, energy efficiency, connectivity and a wide range of other EU regional programmes, including border management, combating drug trafficking, vocational training, health care and support for civil society,” noted Josef Síkela.

According to him, the European Investment Bank is expected to begin negotiations on a framework agreement to expand infrastructure projects and improve the business climate in the country.///nCa, 12 March 2025