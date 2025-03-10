Turkmenistan prepares for the International conference on economic cooperation and sustainable development

At a government meeting on Friday, 7 March, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov reported on the upcoming international conference “International Year of Peace and Trust: the role of Interregional economic cooperation in ensuring sustainable development.” The event will take place on 19 March 2025 in Ashgabat.

According to the report, the forum will attract a wide range of participants, including heads of government agencies and large companies from foreign countries, representatives of international organizations and financial institutions, as well as diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan.

The draft program of the conference includes five thematic sessions:

“The geopolitical and geo-economic significance of energy, transport and infrastructure projects in Central and South Asia” “Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline: economic, organizational and legal issues” “The role and importance of the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan power transmission line in strengthening international economic cooperation” “Transport connectivity in the regions of Central and South Asia: development projects” “Participation of financial institutions in the implementation of economic projects in Central and South Asia”

It is also planned to hold bilateral meetings in various formats within the framework of the conference, which will provide participants with additional opportunities to develop cooperation and discuss joint initiatives.///nCa, 10 March 2025