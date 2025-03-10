Meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Türkiýe with the Deputy Chairman of the AK Party

On March 10, 2025, a meeting was held between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Türkiýe Mekan Ishangulyev and the Deputy Chairman of the AK Party of the Republic of Türkiýe Kursad Zorlu.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Particular attention was paid to the issues of interaction between the legislative bodies of the two countries, which is an integral part of the development of comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

In addition, issues of holding joint events dedicated to the announcement of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality were discussed, and the interlocutors also exchanged views on the possibility of participation of the delegation of the AK Party in international events scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 10 March 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)