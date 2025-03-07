nCa Commentary

Let us look dispassionately at a simple question: War or Peace – Which makes better business sense?

In doing so, we need to visualise the Price of War vs. the Price of Peace.

The Price of War

War comes with enormous costs, both direct and indirect:

Direct Costs: These include military expenditures (weapons, personnel, logistics), infrastructure destruction, and loss of human life. For example, the cost of the Iraq War (2003–2011) was estimated at over $2 trillion for the United States alone.

Indirect Costs: These encompass long-term economic disruptions, refugee crises, environmental damage, and societal trauma. War often leads to inflation, reduced productivity, and a diversion of resources away from productive sectors like education, healthcare, and innovation.

Opportunity Costs: Resources spent on war could have been invested in industries that generate long-term wealth, such as technology, renewable energy, or infrastructure development.

While certain industries (e.g., defense contractors) may profit during wartime, these gains are typically outweighed by the broader economic losses and social instability caused by conflict.

The Price of Peace

Peace also has its costs, but they tend to be more sustainable and generative in nature:

Defense Spending in Peacetime: Even in peaceful times, nations invest in defense to deter potential aggressors. However, this spending is generally lower than during active conflict.

Social Investments: In peacetime, governments can allocate more resources to education, healthcare, infrastructure, and research. These investments create a virtuous cycle of economic growth, improved quality of life, and technological advancement.

Trade and Cooperation: Peace fosters international trade, collaboration, and innovation. Global supply chains thrive when countries trust each other, leading to mutual prosperity.

Psychological and Social Stability: Peace reduces stress, trauma, and displacement, allowing societies to focus on creativity, entrepreneurship, and community-building.

The “cost” of peace, therefore, is an investment in long-term stability and growth rather than a drain on resources.

Does Peace Make Better Business Sense?

From a purely economic standpoint, peace overwhelmingly makes better business sense for several reasons:

Economic Growth

Studies show that countries experiencing prolonged peace grow faster economically. For instance, post-World War II Europe saw unprecedented growth due to stability enabled by institutions like NATO and the European Union.

The absence of war allows businesses to operate without fear of disruption, encouraging investment and innovation.

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Wars are expensive and rarely yield proportional benefits. For example, the Vietnam War cost the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars but did not achieve its stated objectives.

Conversely, maintaining peace through diplomacy, treaties, and alliances is far cheaper and yields dividends in terms of trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Human Capital

War destroys human capital—skilled workers, innovators, and leaders are lost or displaced. In contrast, peace nurtures talent and enables individuals to contribute meaningfully to society.

Environmental Impact

Wars devastate ecosystems, pollute environments, and deplete natural resources. Peaceful societies prioritize sustainability, which is essential for long-term economic viability.

Global Interdependence

Modern economies are deeply interconnected. A war involving major powers would disrupt global markets, supply chains, and financial systems, causing catastrophic losses worldwide.

Proof that Peace makes better business sense

There is a compelling case using data and historical examples that Peace makes better business sense:

Historical Evidence

The Marshall Plan after World War II demonstrated how investing in reconstruction and fostering peace led to decades of prosperity in Europe and beyond.

South Korea’s rapid economic development (the “Miracle on the Han River”) was possible because of relative regional peace since the Korean War armistice.

Quantitative Data

Research by organizations like the Institute for Economics & Peace shows that every dollar invested in peacebuilding generates significant returns in terms of GDP growth, job creation, and reduced crime rates.

A study published in ‘Nature’ found that violence reduction correlates strongly with increased economic output and improved living standards.

Corporate Perspective

Businesses thrive in stable environments. Multinational corporations like Apple, Google, and Toyota rely on global supply chains that depend on peaceful relations between nations.

Insurance companies factor geopolitical risk into their calculations; higher risks mean higher premiums, which increase operational costs for businesses.

Moral Argument as Economic Logic

Ethical considerations aside, treating people fairly and fostering goodwill creates loyal customers, employees, and partners. Companies that prioritize corporate social responsibility (CSR) often outperform those that don’t.

Counterarguments and Nuances

Some might argue that war can stimulate certain sectors of the economy (e.g., defense, manufacturing). This is known as the “broken window fallacy,” where destruction is mistakenly seen as beneficial because it creates demand for repairs. However:

Such short-term boosts are unsustainable and come at immense human and environmental costs.

Post-war recoveries are often funded by debt, which burdens future generations.

Additionally, while some elites may profit from war, the majority suffer. Thus, from a macroeconomic perspective, war is a net loss.

In the end, it can be said that Peace unequivocally makes better business sense than war. It fosters economic growth, reduces costs, enhances human well-being, and promotes sustainability. While proving this conclusively requires appealing to both data and values, the evidence overwhelmingly supports the notion that investing in peace pays off—not just morally, but financially as well.

If humanity wishes to maximize prosperity and minimize suffering, prioritizing peace should be our guiding principle.

Peace makes better business sense than war. /// nCa, 7 March 2025