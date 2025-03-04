The Year of Peace and Trust 2025: Advancing Sustainable Development through Partnerships and Connectivity

Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative

The year 2025, declared the Year of Peace and Trust by Turkmenistan and supported by a UN General Assembly resolution, represents a unique opportunity to strengthen joint efforts toward a just, inclusive, and sustainable future.

In line with the UN Secretary-General’s “New Agenda for Peace”, which underscores the importance of conflict prevention and sustaining peace, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) remains committed to translating this vision into concrete actions. Sustainable development and peace are deeply interconnected, requiring not only political cooperation but also dedicated efforts in economic development, environmental sustainability, gender equality, and the promotion of the rule of law and democracy.

As the UN’s development agency, UNDP actively supports countries in peacebuilding, socio-economic recovery, and resilience-building in fragile settings. Through an extensive portfolio of conflict prevention and recovery initiatives, we work to build trust, enhance social cohesion, and create the conditions necessary for lasting peace. As the largest implementer of the UN Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund, UNDP drives partnerships to enhance peace outcomes globally, particularly for landlocked countries facing economic challenges, often compounded by geopolitical tensions and border conflicts.

Building Partnerships for Prosperity: Turning Landlocked Challenges into Opportunities

Nearly half a billion people live in landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) across Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. These more than 30 nations depend on transit routes through neighboring countries to access global markets, facing significantly higher trading costs—often double those of their coastal neighbors. Additionally, LLDC economies are highly vulnerable to external political and economic fluctuations, with geopolitics frequently impacting their stability.

To address these challenges, the UN launched the Vienna Programme of Action in 2014, a ten-year framework aimed at advancing sustainable development in LLDCs. This August, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, the international community will gather in Turkmenistan for the Third UN Conference on LLDCs. The conference, to be held under the theme “Driving Progress Through Partnership,” will reaffirm the global commitment to strengthening peace, fostering regional cooperation, and ensuring sustainable and inclusive development for LLDCs.

Evaluating progress over the past decade reveals that the success of LLDCs hinges on the strength and effectiveness of partnerships. These collaborations facilitate economic connectivity, technological innovation, trade integration, and investment in resilient infrastructure, all of which are essential for ensuring a peaceful and sustainable future for all nations.

Guided by its vision of peace as a foundation for sustainable development, Turkmenistan is transforming its landlocked status into an opportunity for regional cooperation, economic connectivity, and climate resilience. As one of seven LLDCs in Central Asia and Eastern Europe, Turkmenistan’s unique geographic position—bordered by Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Iran—presents both challenges and opportunities. With three neighboring landlocked countries and two bordering nations facing political volatility and sanctions, Turkmenistan has strategically positioned itself as a regional transport and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia. Despite environmental constraints, including the vast Karakum Desert covering nearly 80% of its land and a water supply that is 97% dependent on external sources, the country is leveraging its neutrality policy and economic strengths to foster regional cooperation and sustainable development. Through high-level forums such as the Ministerial Transport Conference for LLDCs (2022) and the International Conference on International Transport and Transit Corridors (2023), Turkmenistan has not only successfully mobilized investments but also demonstrated its strong commitment to advancing regional cooperation.

UNDP actively supports these efforts, working alongside Turkmenistan to drive climate resilience, digital transformation, and infrastructure development. To help the country adapt to climate change and enhance sustainability, UNDP has integrated climate risk management into national planning and budgeting processes, while also facilitating greenhouse gas reduction and climate mitigation strategies. As a key partner, UNDP has played a crucial role in preparing Turkmenistan’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and is currently guiding the national stocktaking for NDC 3.0. Additionally, in collaboration with UNEP, we are supporting Turkmenistan in preparing its Fourth National Communication and First Biennial Update Report, reinforcing its commitment to international climate obligations.

As global energy markets shift towards renewable sources, UNDP is also spearheading initiatives in renewable energy adoption, securing investments from the Joint UN SDG Fund, GEF, and the Government of Turkmenistan to advance clean energy solutions.

Digital Transformation for Trade, Connectivity, and Sustainable Growth

Digital solutions are key to enhancing economic efficiency, reducing trade costs, streamlining processes, and increasing competitiveness—critical factors for LLDCs’ integration into global markets. Recognizing this, UNDP continues to be a key partner of the Government of Turkmenistan in driving digital transformation as a catalyst for trade, economic growth, and regional connectivity.

In 2024, three major digital initiatives have strengthened governance, efficiency, and economic integration: the Single Window for Import and Export Operations for the State Customs Service, Online and Mobile Banking for Vnesheconombank, and the Statistical Business Register for the State Committee on Statistics. These innovations not only improve administrative efficiency but also foster a more transparent and interconnected business environment—critical for sustainable development and long-term stability.

The Statistical Business Register, now fully operational with real users and live data, marks a key milestone by simplifying reporting processes through online submissions. This transition reduces paperwork, accelerates data processing, and enables gender-disaggregated data collection, supporting inclusive economic policies. By streamlining interagency collaboration, optimizing business registration, and enhancing data-sharing mechanisms, the platform strengthens tax revenue generation, employment opportunities, and economic resilience.

Similarly, the Single Window for Import and Export Operations, successfully deployed by UNDP and UNCTAD, modernizes Turkmenistan’s customs procedures, facilitating faster and more efficient cross-border trading processes. By improving data exchange between key institutions such as the Customs Service, the Central Bank, and the State Statistical Committee, these projects contribute to a stronger private sector and financial system.

Beyond digitalization, UNDP is also supporting Turkmenistan in its efforts to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), a move that would enhance market access, attract investment, and promote economic diversification. Together, these advancements reinforce Turkmenistan’s role as a stable and reliable economic partner in the region—where peace, stability, and innovation shape a more connected, resilient, and sustainable future for the region.

Looking Ahead: Building a Peaceful and Prosperous Future Together

The future of LLDCs, including Turkmenistan, will be shaped by strong partnerships that address both emerging and longstanding challenges. From accelerating the transition to clean energy to developing resilient infrastructure, collaboration remains the key driver of progress. With effective partnerships, forward-thinking policies, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, LLDCs can transform geographic constraints into economic opportunities—fostering resilience, stability, and prosperity.

The year 2025, declared the Year of Peace and Trust at Turkmenistan’s initiative and endorsed by the UN General Assembly, presents a unique opportunity to deepen global cooperation in building a just, inclusive, and sustainable future. This year also coincides with Turkmenistan’s celebration of the 30th anniversary of its neutrality status, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly resolution in 1995. As a nation that has long championed peace, stability, and regional cooperation, Turkmenistan’s internationally recognized policy of permanent neutrality underscores its dedication to these principles. In this context, the enduring partnership between the UNDP and Turkmenistan holds particular significance.

For three decades, UNDP has partnered with the Turkmen government and development partners to advance the Sustainable Development Agenda. This dynamic and strategic collaboration has delivered significant results across various development areas, deepening mutual trust and paving the way for even stronger cooperation in the future. Together, we promote the rule of law, human rights, and accountable institutions to foster stable and inclusive societies. Our joint efforts in economic diversification, climate action, digitalization, and healthcare continue to drive long-term solutions to complex development challenges, reinforcing resilience, peace, and trust.

In this Year of Peace and Trust 2025, let us seize the opportunity to foster cooperation, inclusivity, and sustainable development—creating a more peaceful and prosperous future for all. We are convinced that only through joint efforts can we create a world in which every person lives in security, prosperity and dignity. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 3 March 2025