The ITF Tourism Exhibition will be held in September in Istanbul

The ITF tourism exhibition, organized by the Dream Project and MICE, will be held in Istanbul from 25 to 26 September 2025.

The event will take place at the Yenikapi-Avrasya Performing Arts Center. The purpose of the event is to bring together tourism industry professionals from Türkiye and around the world, create conditions for entering a new stage of business cooperation, and provide a broad platform for promoting new products and services.

The innovative trends and views that will be discussed at the presentations and meetings held within the framework of the fair will open up new horizons for industry professionals. The ITF gala party will be held on the evening of September 25.

As part of the event, an early booking campaign will begin, providing the hotel business and travel agencies with the opportunity to negotiate and conclude cooperation agreements in advance.

In 2024, the Istanbul Tourism Fair (ITF) brought together the world’s leading travel operators. Representatives of 206 companies participating in the exhibition met at their expositions with 15,000 industry professionals who visited their stands.

During the event, participants from around the world held 8,000 B2B meetings. New products and services were presented to agencies and operators that send the largest number of tourists and groups to Türkiye from their region. A Roadmap for the development of tourism in 2025 was also presented to a wide audience of fair participants.

Details and registration for participation – https://www.istanbulturizmfuari.com.tr / ///nCa, 26 February 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan)