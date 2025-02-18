Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Turkmenistan and UNICEF enhance Social Work Education for a Stronger Social Protection System

From February 10 to 15, UNICEF and Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, in collaboration with Ministry of Education, conducted a capacity building program to strengthen social work bachelor’s degree education in Turkmenistan.

Held at Magtymguly Turkmen State University in Ashgabat and Seydi Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute in Turkmenabat, the training supported the university faculty in teaching new disciplines related to social work, upgrading the curriculum and teaching methodologies, use evidence based and scientific approaches, and overall make social work education professional and practical.



Social workers play a crucial role in bringing families together, helping them overcome challenges, and ensuring children grow up in a safe and supportive environment.

Led by international expert Dr. Salome Namitcheishvili, the training helped university faculty and students learn new ways to teach and apply social work skills. Sessions included interactive teaching methods, hands-on exercises, and real-life case discussions to ensure that students are well-prepared to support individuals, families, and communities.



Turkmenistan introduced a bachelor’s degree in social work in 2023 as part of national efforts to improve social services, following the adoption of the Law on Social Services in 2021. As the profession grows, it is important to equip future social workers with the knowledge and skills needed to strengthen families, prevent separation, and support reunification where possible.

Through these sessions and ongoing partnerships, representatives of academia, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, social service organizations and UNICEF joined forces to bridge policy, practice, and education, ensuring a comprehensive approach to social work development. Social workers are essential to enhance the well-being of all, help address the needs of people most in need, and to achieve the SDGs.///nCa, 18 February 2025