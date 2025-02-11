Ambassador of Turkmenistan met with Deputy Chairperson of the Parliament of Georgia

On February 11, 2025, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia Mr. D.Seyitmammedov met with the Deputy Chairperson of the Parliament of Georgia Ms. Nino Tsilosani.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the state and prospects of Turkmen-Georgian relations, stressing that there are great opportunities for strengthening cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as in transport and energy.

Special attention was paid to the issues of interaction between the legislative bodies of the two countries, which is an integral part of the development of comprehensive Turkmen-Georgian cooperation.

The participants of the meeting noted the visit of the parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili to Turkmenistan in April 2024. The sides stressed in particular that the meeting of Speakers of Parliaments is an effective platform for regular dialogue and identification of priority areas of cooperation.



In the course of the meeting, the role of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group was highlighted as an effective instrument for mutual understanding between the peoples and the promotion of a constructive partnership. The sides reaffirmed their willingness to further strengthen the partnership in all areas.///nCa, 11 February 2025 (in cooperation with the embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)