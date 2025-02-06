Dushanbe hosted a meeting of Special Representatives of the Central Asia and EU for Afghanistan

On February 5, 2025, the Sixth meeting of Special Representatives for Afghanistan in the format of «Central Asia – European Union» was held in Dushanbe.

At the meeting, the Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov.

During the session, a comprehensive exchange of views took place on priority issues of regional security and development, as well as problems related to the socio-economic situation in Afghanistan.

It was noted that meetings of special representatives in this format have become regular and serve as a positive platform for developing approaches to ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan.

The current meeting provided an opportunity to exchange information about events and the economic situation in Afghanistan, as well as discuss further cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The parties expressed their strong commitment to seeing Afghanistan as a stable, peaceful and prosperous country and acknowledged the efforts of the international community to continue rendering assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

At the meeting, the prospects for economic stabilization and restoration of Afghanistan were discussed, including the importance of establishing favorable conditions for economic activity, financial-banking sector, as well as the renewal of socio-economic infrastructure in Afghanistan.

In this context, A.Gurbanov thoroughly informed the participants about the practical actions of the Turkmen side aimed at stimulating the economy of Afghanistan.

The meeting participants emphasized the need to continue dialogue and cooperation within the framework of the «Central Asia – European Union» format and expressed the joint opinion that in order to stabilize the political, economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, broad consolidation of the international community is necessary, that is the states of the world, especially the Central Asian region, as well as reputable international organizations.

Support for close cooperation on the implementation of joint projects related to the restoration of Afghanistan was voiced, including the integration of the country into the global relations system. ///nCa, 6 February 2025